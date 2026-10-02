Vietnam Calcium Nitrate Import Market And Top 10 Importers Guide 2023-2026 Import Reliance And Modern Agriculture Create Supplier And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Calcium Nitrate Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added tooffering.

The newly released Vietnam Calcium Nitrate Import Guide 2023-2026 provides calcium nitrate manufacturers, exporters, fertilizer distributors, traders and investors with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within the Vietnamese market. Covering industry conditions, import activity, leading buyers, supply sources and investment considerations, the guide supports efficient customer acquisition and informed regional supply chain planning.

The publication profiles Vietnam's top 10 calcium nitrate importing companies, including large agricultural groups, regional distributors, fertilizer traders and key end buyers. Each profile includes available company and contact information, import quantity, import value, pricing, import sources and major suppliers for 2023-2026. An accompanying Excel data source enables users to screen prospective customers, organize account groups and conduct batch outreach more efficiently.

Vietnam Calcium Nitrate Industry Overview

Vietnamese agriculture is shifting from traditional high-input practices toward more precise, efficient and high-value-added production. Greenhouse vegetables, fruit trees, horticulture and cash crops increasingly require controllable nutrient delivery, supporting demand for calcium nitrate across drip irrigation, fertigation and foliar fertilization systems. Its use in orchards, vegetable cultivation, rice and other grain and oil crops can support crop quality, yield performance and resistance to calcium-related physiological disorders.

The adoption of integrated irrigation and fertilization technologies is also expanding the role of water-soluble fertilizers in modern Vietnamese agriculture. However, domestic calcium nitrate production remains limited, and major chemical enterprises have not established sufficient large-scale capacity to meet national demand. As a result, Vietnam's calcium nitrate market is defined by import-driven growth, broader agricultural applications and rising fertilizer quality requirements.

Vietnam Calcium Nitrate Import Market

Vietnam's calcium nitrate import market continues to record steady growth. Approximately 60 Vietnamese buyers imported calcium nitrate in 2024, with total imports valued at US$12.90 million, representing a 12.0% year-on-year increase. In 2025, import value reached US$13.12 million, rising 1.7% compared with 2024.

China remained Vietnam's largest calcium nitrate supplier in 2025, accounting for approximately 49.5% of total imports. Norway ranked second with an estimated 43.3% share. Together, these countries represented the substantial majority of Vietnam's imported supply. Continued agricultural modernization, combined with insufficient domestic production, is expected to support further import growth.

Foreign Investment Outlook

Vietnam's transition toward intensive, technology-based agriculture is creating opportunities for international fertilizer producers, supply chain companies and investment institutions. Growing demand from horticulture and high-value crop cultivation may encourage localized production, distribution partnerships and broader foreign participation in the calcium nitrate industry.

Key investment advantages include:



Political stability, consistent economic development policies and a strong focus on improving livelihoods.

Relatively low labor costs.

A strategic location on the eastern Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, numerous ports and convenient transportation links.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to qualifying foreign investors. Extensive international market access through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including opportunities associated with RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Fertilizer production is a conditional investment sector under Vietnam's Investment Law, but foreign ownership is not absolutely restricted. International investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese companies in accordance with the Investment Law and Enterprise Law. Calcium nitrate producers must also comply with fertilizer management regulations, applicable technical standards, production licensing requirements and environmental approval procedures, including an Environmental Impact Assessment Report, or EIA.

Guide Features and Business Value



Comprehensive importer coverage: Profiles major agricultural groups, distributors, traders and end buyers operating in Vietnam.

Detailed company intelligence: Presents contact details and available trade metrics for the top 10 importers, including volume, value, pricing, sourcing markets and principal suppliers.

Market-focused analysis: Examines import demand, supply origins, industry development and relevant market policies through a data-driven and market-oriented approach.

Efficient sales prospecting: Includes structured Excel data for customer screening, group management and scalable outreach. Strategic decision-making support: Helps exporters, trading companies and investors evaluate demand trends, identify commercial partners, mitigate market risks and optimize regional supply chains.

The Vietnam Calcium Nitrate Import Guide 2023-2026 offers a focused resource for businesses seeking reliable market intelligence, qualified buyer information and practical strategies for competing in Vietnam's growing calcium nitrate import market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Calcium Nitrate Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Calcium Nitrate Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Calcium Nitrate Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Calcium Nitrate Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Calcium Nitrate in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Calcium Nitrate in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Annual Overview of Calcium Nitrate Importers in Vietnam (2023-2026)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers by Year

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers by Year

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company Profiles

4.2 Import Status of the Top 10 Importers, 2023-2026

4.2.1 Import Scale

4.2.2 Major Import Sources

4.2.3 Major Suppliers

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



Yara Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Ket Nong Import and Export Company Hung an Trading Investment Joint Stock Company

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