Saudi Arabia White Cement Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2026-2035 Vision 2030 Projects Drive 10.13% CAGR And A USD 284.63 Million Opportunity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by targeting Vision 2030 projects, green-certified builds, mid-range grades and bulk delivery while securing long-term raw-material contracts to protect margins
Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia White Cement Market by Product Type; Grade; Packaging Type; Construction Site; Price Range; Application; End Users; Distribution Chanel - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabia white cement market is projected to expand from approximately USD 108.45 million in 2025 to USD 284.63 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by increasing demand for white cement in decorative, architectural, and high-visibility non-structural construction applications across the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia's large-scale construction pipeline, supported by Vision 2030, continues to strengthen demand for premium building materials. White cement is increasingly specified for facades, cladding, flooring, and other architecturally prominent elements where durability, design consistency, and a high-end finish are essential. Landmark developments, urban redevelopment programs, and infrastructure investments are expected to provide sustained market opportunities through 2035.
Market Structure and Competitive Landscape
The domestic white cement manufacturing sector has high barriers to entry due to the capital required for specialized kilns and limited access to high-purity raw materials, including suitable limestone and gypsum. These conditions have created a geographically concentrated market led by a small number of established producers.
By 2026, the top three manufacturers controlled more than 95% of domestic white cement output. Saudi White Cement Company remained the leading producer, with installed capacity exceeding 1 million metric tons and an estimated 48% domestic market share. Riyadh Cement Company accounted for approximately 32% of production, while Al Safwa Cement Company held between 15% and 20%. Al Safwa's location near Jeddah provides a strategic logistics advantage when serving construction demand across the Western Region.
Saudi Vision 2030 Drives Long-Term Demand
Vision 2030 giga-projects represent the primary growth driver for the Saudi Arabia white cement market. Sovereign-backed urban development, tourism, commercial, residential, and infrastructure programs require building materials capable of meeting demanding architectural and performance standards.
Multi-year construction schedules also provide producers and suppliers with greater procurement visibility. As these projects progress from infrastructure development to architectural finishing, white cement demand is expected to remain strong across decorative surfaces, public spaces, premium buildings, and image-sensitive developments.
Green Building Creates New Market Opportunities
The adoption of green building standards and certification frameworks such as LEED is creating additional opportunities for white cement suppliers. Developers and architects are placing greater emphasis on material efficiency, environmental performance, durability, and reflective building surfaces. These priorities are expected to support wider use of white cement in high-specification projects designed to meet sustainability targets.
Raw Material Volatility Remains a Key Challenge
Price fluctuations affecting clinker, limestone, gypsum, and other production inputs remain a significant constraint. Rising raw material and manufacturing costs can reduce producer margins when increases cannot be passed to customers. Conversely, higher selling prices may limit demand in price-sensitive construction segments. Stable sourcing strategies, efficient production, and optimized logistics will therefore remain important to market competitiveness.
Saudi Arabia White Cement Market Segmentation
By grade, 42.5 N/R represented approximately 49% of the market in 2026. Its combination of performance, versatility, and procurement efficiency supports its use across large-scale commercial and construction requirements. Low-rise building construction accounted for more than 42.37% of total consumption, demonstrating the importance of widespread horizontal development alongside iconic high-rise and mega infrastructure projects.
The mid-range price segment held 45.88% of the market, reflecting the growing role of value engineering in B2B procurement. Bulk cement represented more than 80% of the market by 2026 as contractors and developers adopted efficient, high-volume delivery systems for major construction programs.
By Product Type
Ordinary White Portland Cement (WPC) Extra Rapid Hardening White Cement Sulphate Resisting White Cement White Masonry Cement
By Grade
By Packaging Type
Bagged Cement Bulk Cement
By Construction Type
Low-Rise Buildings High-Rise Buildings Mega Infrastructure Projects
By Price Range
Economy Mid-Range Premium
By Application
Construction Decorative / Architectural Infrastructure Projects Industrial Manufacturing Others
By End User
Residential Commercial Public Industrial Others
By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales Distributors / Dealers Online / E-commerce
Regional Market Outlook
Riyadh remains a central demand and production hub due to the presence of Saudi White Cement Company and extensive redevelopment activity in the capital. The Western Region is another important market, supported by Al Safwa Cement Company's proximity to Jeddah and access to coastal and western construction programs. Production capacity, logistics infrastructure, and the geographic distribution of Vision 2030 projects will continue to shape regional demand.
Leading Market Participants
Al Rashed Group Al Safwa Ltd. Riyadh Cement Northern Cement Company Other Prominent Players
Key Attributes
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