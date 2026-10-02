Vietnam Meat And Bone Meal Import Market Guide 2023-2026 Rising Livestock And Feed Demand Unlocks Growth Opportunities For Global Suppliers And Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Meat and Bone Meal Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added tooffering.

Vietnam Meat and Bone Meal Import Guide 2023-2026 provides international meat and bone meal producers, animal protein traders, feed ingredient exporters, investment institutions and supply chain companies with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within the Vietnamese market.

The guide examines Vietnam's meat and bone meal industry, import activity, competitive landscape and leading buyers. It features the top 10 importing companies across key buyer categories, including feed producers, feed ingredient traders and large-scale livestock enterprises. Company profiles, contact details and import data are provided to support customer identification, market assessment and business development.

Coverage includes import volume, value, price, import sources and major suppliers for 2023-2026, supported by an Excel data source. This structured information enables exporters to screen potential customers, manage prospect groups and conduct targeted outreach more efficiently.

Vietnam Meat and Bone Meal Industry Outlook

Vietnam's meat and bone meal sector is closely connected to the country's livestock, slaughtering, animal by-product processing and feed manufacturing industries. Continued growth in swine, poultry, aquaculture and pet food production is increasing demand for high-protein feed ingredients.

Although Vietnam's livestock and feed industries continue to industrialize, domestic meat and bone meal production remains constrained by the fragmented structure and limited scale of the local slaughtering sector. As a result, large compound feed manufacturers, aquaculture feed mills and selected pet food companies continue to rely on imported high-quality meat and bone meal.

Domestic production capacity is expected to strengthen as livestock operations expand, slaughtering activities become more concentrated and animal by-product utilization improves. However, rising industrial feed output is also expected to sustain demand for imports, particularly for reliable and competitively priced animal protein ingredients.

Vietnam Meat and Bone Meal Import Market

Vietnam's meat and bone meal import market recorded significant growth during the period covered by the guide. Approximately 130 Vietnamese buyers imported meat and bone meal in 2024, with total import value reaching US$ 442 million, an increase of 21.6% year-on-year. In 2025, import value rose to US$ 452 million, representing growth of 2.4% compared with 2024.

The United States, Australia and Argentina were Vietnam's three leading sources of meat and bone meal imports in 2025. They accounted for approximately 46.1%, 11.0% and 8.5% of total imports, respectively. The United States held a substantial lead, highlighting its importance within Vietnam's animal protein supply chain.

Import demand is forecast to maintain steady growth as Vietnam develops larger livestock operations and expands industrialized feed production. Meat and bone meal is expected to remain an important low-cost animal protein input for the country's feed industry.

Foreign Investment Opportunities in Vietnam

Vietnam's transition from fragmented slaughtering operations to large-scale, modernized facilities creates opportunities for foreign companies with advanced rendering technology and animal by-product processing expertise. Potential market-entry strategies include establishing local processing plants, partnering with Vietnamese slaughterhouses, and developing trading, distribution and warehousing operations.

Key investment advantages include:



Political stability, consistent economic policies and continued economic development.

Relatively low labor costs.

A strategic location on the Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, numerous ports and convenient transportation links.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to qualifying foreign investors. Access to international markets through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, animal feed production and processing are not classified as restricted or prohibited sectors for foreign investment. International investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures in accordance with the Investment Law and Enterprise Law. Feed production companies must also secure the required license from the relevant agricultural authorities.

Key Guide Features



Importer intelligence: Profiles of the top 10 importers, covering feed manufacturers, ingredient traders and large-scale livestock enterprises.

Commercial data: Import quantity, value, price, sourcing markets and major supplier information.

Market analysis: Assessment of import demand, sourcing patterns, industry conditions and future trends.

Business development support: Contact information and Excel data designed for customer screening, account management and batch outreach. Strategic insight: Decision-making support for exporters, international trading companies, investors and other participants across the animal feed supply chain.

The Vietnam Meat and Bone Meal Import Guide 2023-2026 offers a focused resource for companies seeking reliable buyer information, stronger customer acquisition channels and informed market-entry strategies. By combining importer data with industry, trade and investment analysis, the guide helps global suppliers identify opportunities, manage market risks and strengthen their competitiveness in Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Meat and Bone Meal Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Meat and Bone Meal Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Meat and Bone Meal Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Meat and Bone Meal Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Meat and Bone Meal in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Meat and Bone Meal in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Meat and Bone Meal in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Meat and Bone Meal in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Meat and Bone Meal in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Meat and Bone Meal in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Profiles of the Top 10 Importers

4.2 Import Status of the Top 10 Importers, 2023-2026

4.2.1 Import Scale

4.2.2 Major Import Sources

4.2.3 Major Suppliers

5 Suggestions for Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



D D P COMPANY LIMITED

ANH TUAN VIET NAM AGRICULTURE COMPANY VIET NAM CARGO AGENT COMPANY LIMITED

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