Targeted Cancer Therapy Market Size And Forecast By Therapy Type, Disease Indication, End-User, And Region, 2026-2035 Precision Oncology Drives 6.8% CAGR Toward $175.48 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Targeted Cancer Therapy Market: Analysis by Disease Indication; Therapy Type; End-User, Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global targeted cancer therapy market is estimated at USD 90.89 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 175.48 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is supported by the increasing adoption of precision oncology, rising cancer incidence, continued therapeutic innovation, and demand for individualized treatments with improved efficacy and tolerability.

Advances in tumor genomics, biomarker testing, and molecular diagnostics are enabling healthcare providers to select treatments based on specific tumor characteristics. Innovation in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) is also accelerating market development by supporting selective delivery of cytotoxic payloads to cancer cells. Radiopharmaceuticals, monoclonal antibodies, and small molecule inhibitors are expected to remain important areas of research, investment, and commercialization.

Strategic Market Developments

Leading pharmaceutical companies are strengthening their targeted oncology portfolios through acquisitions, product development, and investment in differentiated treatment platforms. AstraZeneca maintains a significant position in the antibody-drug conjugate segment, supported by the commercial success of its Enhertu franchise.

Novartis is expanding its radiopharmaceutical and targeted oncology capabilities through major transactions, including its USD 2.9 billion acquisition of MorphoSys and USD 1.75 billion acquisition of Mariana Oncology. These investments reinforce the company's pipeline and position it to capture opportunities in rapidly developing cancer treatment categories.

In 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb completed its USD 4.1 billion acquisition of RayzeBio, adding actinium-based therapies and radiopharmaceutical assets to its oncology portfolio. The transaction reflects increasing competition for advanced platforms capable of delivering highly targeted therapeutic effects.

Targeted Cancer Therapy Market Growth Drivers

The rising global cancer burden is a primary driver of market expansion. Aging populations, lifestyle changes, environmental exposure, and improvements in cancer detection are contributing to a larger patient population requiring effective treatment. Demand is particularly strong for therapies that can improve survival outcomes while reducing the systemic toxicity associated with conventional treatment models.

Broader adoption of biomarker-guided care is further increasing the use of targeted therapies across multiple cancer indications. Pharmaceutical companies are responding by expanding clinical pipelines, pursuing combination strategies, and developing treatments for defined patient populations. Regulatory support for oncology innovation is also helping promising therapies progress toward commercialization.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Precision medicine presents substantial opportunities for the targeted cancer therapy market. Continued progress in companion diagnostics, genomic profiling, antibody engineering, and drug delivery is expected to expand the number of addressable molecular targets. These developments may improve clinical outcomes, support more individualized treatment selection, and create opportunities across both common and rare cancers.

High treatment costs remain a major barrier to wider adoption. Some targeted therapies are priced at more than $900,000 per therapy due to complex research, manufacturing, distribution, and administration requirements. Affordability is especially challenging in low-to middle-income countries, where limited insurance coverage and constrained healthcare budgets restrict access. Expanded reimbursement, scalable manufacturing, and value-based pricing strategies will be important to improving global availability.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By Therapy Type, Monoclonal Antibodies are expected to generate more than 43% of total targeted cancer therapy market revenue. Their leadership is supported by applications in direct tumor targeting, immune checkpoint inhibition, and cytotoxic payload delivery.

By Disease Indication, Lung Cancer accounts for more than 32% of the market. The segment's leading position reflects the substantial global burden of lung cancer, which represents approximately 18.7% of cancer-related deaths and continues to create urgent demand for effective targeted treatments.

By End-User, Hospitals hold the largest share at 58%. Hospitals have the infrastructure, specialist expertise, diagnostic resources, and infusion capabilities required to administer high-value biologics and manage complex oncology treatment protocols.

Segment Breakdown

By Disease Indication



Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal

Lung Cancer Others

By Therapy Type



Signal Transduction Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibodies

Small Molecule Inhibitors

Hormone Therapies Others

By End-User



Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers

Hospitals Clinics

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South America

Regional Market Outlook

North America leads the global targeted cancer therapy market with a 39% share. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research activity, broad access to molecular diagnostics, and a favorable regulatory environment. In 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 15 oncology drugs, demonstrating the strength of the regional innovation pipeline and supporting the commercialization of new targeted treatments.

Europe remains an important market due to established oncology research networks and growing adoption of precision medicine. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer significant long-term potential as cancer incidence rises, healthcare investment increases, and access to advanced diagnostics and therapies improves.

Leading Targeted Cancer Therapy Market Participants



Agenus, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celdara Medical LLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Co.

Genentech, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Serena Therapeutics Inc. Other Prominent Players

The targeted cancer therapy market is positioned for sustained growth as precision oncology becomes more deeply integrated into clinical care. Continued investment in antibody-drug conjugates, radiopharmaceuticals, monoclonal antibodies, companion diagnostics, and biomarker-driven drug development is expected to shape competition through 2035.

Key Attributes

