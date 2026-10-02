GBC AG / Key word(s): Conference/Alliance

Invitation to the 20th International Investment Forum (IIF) on October 7, 2026 – International investment opportunities in direct dialogue

02.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Invitation to the 20th International Investment Forum (IIF) on October 7, 2026 – International investment opportunities in direct dialogue Augsburg / Hanover, October 02, 2026 – GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH cordially invite investors to participate in the 20th International Investment Forum (IIF) on October 7, 2026. Now in its 20th edition, the digital conference format has established itself as a platform for direct dialogue between listed companies and international investors. The English-language online conference is free of charge for investors and provides institutional investors, family offices, asset managers, analysts and private investors with the opportunity to obtain first-hand information on current corporate developments and investment opportunities. Following each company presentation, participants will have the opportunity to address questions directly to management during a live Q&A session. The current programme combines established German companies such as Knorr-Bremse AG and Rational AG with international growth companies from a range of future-oriented, technology and natural resources sectors. Participating companies originate from Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada. 20th edition of the IIF: Direct access to international investment ideas Manuel Hölzle, CEO and Head of Research at GBC AG, comments: “With the 20th edition of the International Investment Forum, we have reached a special milestone. Our objective remains unchanged: we want to present investors with interesting investment opportunities from Germany and the international capital markets while providing the most direct possible access to the management teams behind these companies. The current programme combines established market leaders with dynamic growth companies and therefore offers, in our view, an exciting mix of different investment approaches.” Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH, adds: “The current capital market environment offers numerous interesting investment opportunities, particularly in areas such as natural resources, energy and innovative technologies. However, it is essential to understand the companies, their strategies and their growth drivers. The IIF enables investors to engage directly with the responsible management teams – efficiently, internationally and without the need to travel.” Companies already confirmed The following companies have currently confirmed their participation in the 20th International Investment Forum: Company ISIN Country Innok Robotics Group AG DE000A3EVV13 Germany Knorr-Bremse AG DE000KBX1006 Germany International School Augsburg AG (ISA) DE000A2AA1Q5 Germany Rational AG DE0007010803 Germany Pathos Communications PLC GB00BTWSXW71 United Kingdom coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA DE000A2LQ1G5 Germany Volatus Aerospace Inc. CA92865M1023 Canada Aqarios Quantum Technologies AG DE000A40UU44 Germany DRC Gold Corp. CA23347H1064 Canada dynaCERT Inc. CA26780A1084 Canada First Phosphate Corp. CA33611D1033 Canada Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. CA3799005093 Canada Almonty Industries Inc. CA0203987072 Canada Power Metallic Mines Inc. CA73929R1055 Canada MustGrow Biologics Corp. CA62822A1030 Canada Atlas Salt Inc. CA04943J1003 Canada Desert Gold Ventures Inc. CA25039N4084 Canada NU E Power Corp. CA6699882065 Canada BioNxt Solutions Inc. CA0909741062 Canada Zefiro Methane Corp. CA98926D1069 Canada Further additions and changes to the programme remain possible. Event details at a glance

Date: October 7, 2026

Start: 9:55 a.m. CEST with the Opening Session

Format: Online via Zoom

Language: English

Interaction: Live Q&A following company presentations Participation: Free of charge Registration & timetable Interested investors can register free of charge for the 20th International Investment Forum via the following registration link: Registration: The current timetable and further information on the participating companies are available at: Programme / timetable: About the International Investment Forum (IIF) The International Investment Forum is a joint project of GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH. As a fully digital conference format, the IIF connects listed companies with an international audience of institutional investors, family offices, asset managers, analysts and private investors. The format enables participating companies to present their business models, strategies and current developments to an international investment audience. At the same time, investors have the opportunity to engage directly with management and ask their own questions during live Q&A sessions. We look forward to welcoming you. Your

GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH team Press contact:

GBC AG

Tel.: +49 821 241133 0

E-mail:... 02.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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