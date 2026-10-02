Crimea Reports New Attack On Energy Facilities, Power Outages Recorded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, citing the occupation authorities' Krymenergo, Ukrinform reports.

"Crimea's energy facilities have once again come under an enemy drone attack. Some settlements have been left without power. Electricity consumption restrictions are in effect across the peninsula. Power transmission lines and/or grid equipment are being disconnected promptly, depending on the situation in the energy district, to carry out repairs and/or relieve grid overload," the statement said.

Power substation hit in Crimea, power outages reported

According to eyewitnesses, power went out in Krasnoperekopsk at around 06:00 following a series of explosions. In Simferopol and the Saky district, power was reportedly cut off and flickered at approximately the same time.

It was also reported that Russian military personnel were targeted in Krasnoperekopsk overnight. A drone struck a motor transport depot opposite the railway station, where Russian military equipment is stationed. In a neighboring bus depot, the blast wave blew out the windows of buses.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that an electrical substation in the settlement of Nyzhniohirskyi in Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia, had been hit, leaving part of the peninsula without electricity.