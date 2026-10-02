China RNA Delivery Technologies Market By RNA Type, Platform, Application, End User, And Company Size, Forecast To 2035 18.8% CAGR Driven By LNP And Mrna Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through GMP cold-chain logistics, localized lipid sourcing, regulatory expertise and cluster-specific partnerships in China's key RNA delivery hubs.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China RNA Delivery Technologies Market by Type of RNA Delivered, Delivery Technology, Application, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Company Size - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China RNA delivery technologies market is projected to grow from USD 0.12 billion in 2026 to USD 0.56 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by growing mRNA vaccine and siRNA therapeutic pipelines, government backing for nucleic acid drug innovation, and continued investment in domestic lipid nanoparticle (LNP) and polymer-based formulation capacity.

Market Growth and Technology Trends

China's biopharmaceutical sector is advancing a diverse pipeline of prophylactic and therapeutic mRNA vaccines, siRNA treatments, antisense oligonucleotides, circular RNA (circRNA), and self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) programs. As these candidates progress toward clinical and commercial development, demand is increasing for delivery platforms that support effective tissue targeting, controlled immunogenicity, consistent manufacturing, and commercial-scale production.

Lipid nanoparticles currently account for the largest share of the China RNA delivery technologies market, supported by their established role in mRNA vaccine delivery and compatibility with multiple RNA payloads. Polymer-based nanoparticles, GalNAc-conjugate platforms, and exosome-based carriers are also gaining attention as developers pursue proprietary alternatives to internationally licensed lipid technologies.

Market activity is concentrated in the Yangtze River Delta, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. These biotechnology clusters host substantial formulation development, microfluidic manufacturing, analytical testing, and fill / finish capacity. Provincial biomanufacturing incentives and access to contract development and manufacturing organization infrastructure are further strengthening regional capabilities.

Key Market Growth Drivers



Expansion of clinical and commercial pipelines for mRNA vaccines, siRNA therapeutics, and gene-modulating oligonucleotides.

National and provincial policy support for biotechnology and nucleic acid drug development.

Rising demand for validated lipid and polymer chemistries, microfluidic mixing systems, and formulation expertise.

Increasing prevalence of oncological, infectious, cardiovascular, genetic, and rare diseases.

Advances in endosomal escape efficiency and organ-selective targeting beyond liver-focused applications. Growing venture and strategic investment in China-based RNA therapeutics companies.

Challenges Affecting Commercial Development

Patent freedom-to-operate constraints associated with internationally held LNP intellectual property remain a significant consideration for domestic developers. This is accelerating investment in proprietary, non-infringing lipid and polymer chemistries. Companies must also manage high capital requirements for microfluidic formulation, analytical infrastructure, and GMP-compliant production.

Other challenges include evolving NMPA regulatory expectations, dependence on imported specialty lipids and reagents, and the technical difficulty of maintaining reproducible encapsulation efficiency, particle size distribution, and stability at commercial scale. These issues are particularly relevant for emerging circRNA, saRNA, and exosome-based delivery programs.

Commercial Opportunities for Distributors and Logistics Providers



Direct licensing and co-development remain the preferred commercial models for many RNA technology developers, limiting the role of traditional distributors.

Ultra-low-temperature logistics providers are essential for maintaining LNP stability and require GMP-compliant infrastructure, validated handling procedures, and real-time temperature monitoring.

Manufacturing growth in the Yangtze River Delta and Greater Bay Area is creating opportunities for regional logistics partners with knowledge of provincial requirements.

Geopolitical and intellectual property pressures are encouraging local sourcing of ionizable lipids and specialty excipients. Channel partners increasingly compete through regulatory compliance, inventory management, cold-chain visibility, and modality-specific expertise rather than freight costs alone.

Market Segment Highlights

By delivery technology, lipid nanoparticles hold the leading market share, while polymer-based nanoparticles and exosome-based delivery platforms are expected to record comparatively faster growth. By RNA type, mRNA remains the largest segment because of its use in vaccines, cancer immunotherapies, and protein-replacement therapeutics. siRNA ranks as the second-largest segment, while circRNA and saRNA are expected to expand as clinical validation progresses.

Vaccines currently represent the largest application segment due to China's established mRNA vaccine manufacturing base. Therapeutic applications across oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic disorders are projected to grow at a higher CAGR through 2035. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CDMOs / CROs, and academic research institutes constitute the principal end users.

Large and very large companies account for the highest market share because of their established infrastructure, regulatory capabilities, and sponsor relationships. Small and mid-sized companies are expanding through strategic partnerships and targeted investments in proprietary lipid and polymer technologies.

Recent Industry Activity

Recent global and domestic transactions demonstrate continued interest in RNA delivery platforms. Genevant Sciences and Arbutus Biopharma reached a global settlement involving lipid nanoparticle technology, reinforcing the commercial importance of LNP intellectual property. Eli Lilly's agreement with Orna Therapeutics highlighted strategic interest in circRNA, while AbbVie's collaboration with Capstan Therapeutics reflected growing demand for targeted in vivo RNA delivery.

Within China, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has continued developing its lipid nanoparticle manufacturing capabilities and domestic ionizable lipid supply. CanSino Biologics and other mRNA vaccine developers have also expanded microfluidic formulation partnerships to support late-stage and commercial-scale production.

Companies Profiled in the Market



Abogen Biosciences

CanSino Biologics

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

Fosun Pharma / Fosun Kite

RNACure Biopharma

Sinopharm CNBG

Stemirna Therapeutics

Walvax Biotechnology Yuxi Watson Biotechnology

Research Coverage

The report evaluates market size, competitive positioning, delivery platforms, company capabilities, partnerships, funding, acquisitions, manufacturing expansions, installed capacity, and demand for emerging RNA modalities. Segmentation covers RNA type, delivery technology, application, therapeutic area, end user, company size, and regional biotechnology cluster.

Additional analysis includes mRNA vaccine manufacturing, NMPA requirements, in-house versus outsourced development, make versus buy decision-making, total cost of ownership over a 10-year period, supply chain considerations, and the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats shaping China's position in the global RNA delivery technologies market.

Market estimates combine top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up company capacity and pipeline data. Primary research with industry executives supports the assessment, providing distributors, channel partners, pharmaceutical companies, and investors with actionable insight into market entry, partnership, sourcing, and investment opportunities through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals (incl. NMPA)

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Regulatory Affairs Specialists

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations (NMPA / CDE)

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage (CNY / USD)

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. China's Biotechnology and Innovation Policy Landscape

4.2.4.1. Healthy China 2030 and Related Initiatives

4.2.4.2. 14th / 15th Five-Year Plan Biotechnology Priorities

4.2.4.3. NMPA Regulatory Reform for Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Trade Dynamics and Tariff Exposure

4.2.7.1. Import Scenario for Lipids, Reagents, and Raw Materials

4.2.7.2. Export Scenario for Domestically Developed RNA Delivery Platforms

4.2.7.3. Trade Policies

4.2.7.4. Strategies for Mitigating Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.7.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.8. Other Indicators

4.2.8.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.8.2. Healthcare Spending

4.2.8.3. Gross Domestic Product

4.2.8.4. Employment in Biotechnology Sector

4.2.8.5. Stock Market and Capital Markets Performance (STAR Market / HKEX)

4.2.8.6. Cross-Border Licensing Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5.1. Executive Summary: Market Landscape

5.2. Executive Summary: Market Trends

5.3. Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of RNA-Based Therapeutics and Vaccines

6.3. Types of RNA Molecules

6.3.1. mRNA

6.3.2. siRNA

6.3.3. Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs)

6.3.4. Self-Amplifying RNA (saRNA)

6.3.5. Circular RNA (circRNA)

6.3.6. Other RNA Types

6.4. Overview of RNA Delivery Technologies

6.4.1. Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs)

6.4.2. Polymer-Based Nanoparticles

6.4.3. Viral Vector-Based Delivery

6.4.4. Peptide / Conjugate-Based Delivery

6.4.5. Exosome / Extracellular Vesicle-Based Delivery

6.4.6. Other Delivery Technologies

6.5. Barriers to Effective Intracellular RNA Delivery

6.5.1. Endosomal Escape

6.5.2. Immunogenicity and Innate Immune Activation

6.5.3. Tissue and Organ Tropism

6.5.4. Stability and Degradation

6.6. Manufacturing Process for RNA Delivery Systems

6.6.1. Lipid / Polymer Synthesis

6.6.2. Nanoparticle Formulation and Microfluidic Mixing

6.6.3. Purification and Fill / Finish

6.7. Need for Specialized Delivery Technology Partners

6.7.1. Commonly Outsourced Delivery Development Activities

6.7.2. Advantages of Partnering with Delivery Technology Providers

6.7.3. Risks and Challenges Associated with Outsourcing Delivery Development

6.8. Key Considerations While Selecting an RNA Delivery Technology Partner

6.9. Future Perspectives

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. China RNA Delivery Technology Providers: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Province / City)

7.2.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

7.3. China RNA Delivery Technology Providers: Analysis of Key Players

7.3.1. Analysis by Regulatory Compliance / Certifications

7.3.2. Analysis by Type of RNA Supported

7.3.3. Analysis by Delivery Technology Offered

7.3.4. Analysis by Application

7.3.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation

7.3.6. Analysis by Type of Formulation Platform Offered

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Overview of Peer Groups Based in China

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. RNA Delivery Technology Providers Headquartered in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei

9.2.1. Abogen Biosciences

9.2.1.1. Financial Information

9.2.1.2. Service / Product Portfolio

9.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3. CanSino Biologics

9.4. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

9.5. Fosun Pharma / Fosun Kite

9.6. RNACure Biopharma

9.7. Sinopharm CNBG

9.8. Stemirna Therapeutics

9.9. Walvax Biotechnology

9.10. Yuxi Watson Biotechnology

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. China RNA Delivery Technologies: Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

10.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

10.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

10.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner

10.3.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner

10.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.4. Analysis by Region

10.4.1. Local and International Agreements

10.4.2. Intracontinental and Intercontinental Agreements

11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Funding Models

11.3. China RNA Delivery Technologies: Funding and Investment Analysis

11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Funding

11.3.1.1. Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Funding Instances

11.3.1.2. Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Amount Invested

11.3.2. Analysis by Type of Funding

11.3.2.1. Analysis of Funding Instances

11.3.2.2. Analysis of Amount Invested

11.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Funding

11.3.4. Analysis of Amount Invested by Year and Type of Funding

11.3.5. Analysis by Region

11.3.6. Most Active Players

11.3.6.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

11.3.6.2. Analysis by Amount Raised

11.3.6.3. Leading Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

12. MEGA TRENDS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. China RNA Delivery Technologies: Key Megatrends

13. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Market Drivers

13.3. Market Restraints

13.4. Market Opportunities

13.5. Market Challenges

13.6. Conclusion

14. CHINA RNA DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES MARKET

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. China RNA Delivery Technologies Market, Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

14.3.1. Perspective on Market Growth

14.3.2. Scenario Analysis

14.3.2.1. Conservative Scenario

14.3.2.2. Optimistic Scenario

14.4. Key Market Segmentations

15. CHINA RNA DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF RNA DELIVERED

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. China RNA Delivery Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of RNA Delivered

15.3.1. mRNA: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

15.3.2. siRNA: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

15.3.3. Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs): Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

15.3.4. Self-Amplifying RNA (saRNA): Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

15.3.5. Circular RNA (circRNA): Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

15.3.6. Other RNA Types: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

15.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

16. CHINA RNA DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. China RNA Delivery Technologies Market: Distribution by Delivery Technology

16.3.1. Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs): Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

16.3.2. Polymer-Based Nanoparticles: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

16.3.3. Viral Vector-Based Delivery: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

16.3.4. Peptide / Conjugate-Based Delivery: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

16.3.5. Exosome / Extracellular Vesicle-Based Delivery: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

16.3.6. Other Delivery Technologies: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

16.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

17. CHINA RNA DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. China RNA Delivery Technologies Market: Distribution by Application

17.3.1. Vaccines: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

17.3.2. Therapeutics: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

17.3.3. Research Use: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

17.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

18. CHINA RNA DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. China RNA Delivery Technologies Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

18.3.1. Oncological Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.3.2. Infectious Diseases: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.3.3. Genetic and Rare Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.3.4. Cardiovascular Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.3.5. Other Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

19. CHINA RNA DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY END USER

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. China RNA Delivery Technologies Market: Distribution by End User

19.3.1. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.3.2. CDMOs / CROs: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.3.3. Academic and Research Institutes: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

20. CHINA RNA DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY COMPANY SIZE

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. China RNA Delivery Technologies Market: Distribution by Company Size

20.3.1. Small Companies: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.3.2. Mid-Sized Companies: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.3.3. Large and Very Large Companies: Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

21. CONCLUSION

22. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

23. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

24. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Abogen Biosciences

CanSino Biologics

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

Fosun Pharma / Fosun Kite

RNACure Biopharma

Sinopharm CNBG

Stemirna Therapeutics

Walvax Biotechnology Yuxi Watson Biotechnology

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900