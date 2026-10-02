Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2035 Cloud Adoption And Compliance Drive 11.5% CAGR, Reaching USD 7.63 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Managed File Transfer Market by Organization Size; Deployment Type; Solution Type; End-User Industry; Use Case; Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Managed File Transfer (MFT) market is projected to expand from USD 2.57 billion in 2025 to USD 7.63 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 11.50% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by rising volumes of sensitive and business-critical data exchanged across enterprise systems, partner networks, and cloud environments. Increasing regulatory scrutiny is also encouraging organizations to invest in secure, auditable, and compliant file transfer infrastructure.

North America accounted for 37.8% of the global market in 2025, supported by mature digital infrastructure, ongoing enterprise modernization, and strong demand from regulated sectors. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) remains the leading end-user industry due to stringent security requirements and compliance obligations associated with PCI DSS 4.0 and the European Union's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

Competitive Landscape

The MFT market is becoming increasingly consolidated, with the five largest vendors projected to generate 68% of global revenue in 2026. This winner-take-most environment is making vendor selection more strategic as enterprises prioritize comprehensive platforms, proven security capabilities, regulatory support, and integration with complex IT estates.

IBM maintains a strong position among Fortune 100 companies through established enterprise relationships, a broad technology portfolio, and support for mission-critical environments. Axway has strengthened its market presence by combining MFT functionality with API management, creating a more flexible approach to enterprise data exchange. Its hybrid capabilities have gained particular traction in France and other European markets.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The financial and reputational impact of security incidents is a primary Managed File Transfer market growth driver. The average cost of a breach involving file transfer vectors increased from USD 4.45 million in 2024 to USD 4.82 million in 2026. This escalation is accelerating the replacement of insecure legacy tools with platforms that provide encryption, centralized visibility, policy-driven controls, audit trails, and protection against unauthorized access.

Automation represents another significant market opportunity. Organizations implementing hyper-automated MFT workflows report an average 40% reduction in manual IT intervention hours during the first 12 months. Automated monitoring, exception handling, and workflow orchestration can reduce operating costs while improving transfer speed, consistency, and reliability across repetitive, multi-step processes.

Legacy integration remains a key barrier to optimization. Mainframes and AS/400 systems continue to support critical operations across large enterprises, but older architectures and protocols can complicate modern MFT deployments. Connecting these environments often requires specialized expertise, additional integration layers, and longer implementation schedules, increasing project complexity and resource requirements.

Managed File Transfer Market Segmentation

Cloud-Based deployment leads the market with a 63% share, reflecting enterprise demand for scalable, API-ready, and connected file transfer environments. Software remains the dominant solution category, particularly among high-volume users requiring advanced orchestration and workflow capabilities. Ad-Hoc File Transfer is the leading use case as organizations seek governed alternatives to unauthorized Shadow IT tools and email-based sharing of large or sensitive files.

By Organization Size



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type



On-Premises Cloud-Based

By Solution Type



Software Services

By End-User Industry



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Retail

Government and Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Telecommunications Others

By Use Case



Ad-Hoc File Transfer

Batch Processing

Person-to-Person File Sharing

Business-to-Business (B2B) Integration Application Integration

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South America

Regional Market Outlook

North America's leadership is reinforced by infrastructure upgrades among Tier-1 enterprises in the United States and Canada. Organizations are retiring home-grown FTP scripts and outdated transfer tools in favor of secure, automated, and scalable MFT platforms. The region's concentration of regulated industries, mature technology ecosystem, and emphasis on compliance are expected to sustain demand throughout the forecast period.

Leading Managed File Transfer Market Participants



AWS

Axway Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

CData Software

Cleo

Couchdrop

Fortra

IBM

JSCAPE

Kiteworks

Microsoft

Open Text Corporation

Progress Software

SEEBURGER AG

SolarWinds

Stonebranch

Thru, Inc.

Tidal Software

Wipro Other prominent players

Over the forecast period, market expansion will be shaped by regulatory compliance, breach prevention, cloud adoption, workflow automation, and enterprise modernization. Vendors capable of combining advanced security, API connectivity, legacy system support, and scalable orchestration will be well positioned to capture growing demand for reliable enterprise file exchange.

Key Attributes

