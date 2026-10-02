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Global Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market Analysis And Forecast To 2030 Long-Acting Therapies, Telemedicine, And Drug Innovation Drive Growth


2026-10-02 05:02:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock growth opportunities with regional insights, competitive rankings, product mapping, M&A, venture funding, patents, supply chain analysis and ESG trends.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Substance Use Disorder Treatment: Global Markets to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the global substance use disorder (SUD) treatment market, examining market performance by condition, drug, treatment type, and geographic region. It presents historical revenue data from 2022 to 2024, market estimates for 2025, and forecasts for 2026 through 2030. Growth projections include compound annual growth rates through the end of the forecast period.

The study evaluates the primary trends shaping the global substance use disorder treatment therapeutics market, including technological advances, evolving regulations, product innovation, and changes in treatment demand. It also assesses key market challenges, emerging commercial opportunities, macroeconomic influences, and developments affecting manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, and other industry participants.

Detailed market share analysis highlights revenue prospects across major conditions, available treatment types, and regional markets. The geographic assessment identifies variations in market maturity, access to therapies, regulatory environments, and growth potential. These insights support strategic planning and help stakeholders evaluate current market conditions and future expansion opportunities.

The report also reviews the competitive and vendor landscape for each condition. Company rankings, product mappings, strategic initiatives, acquisitions, collaborations, and other market activities are examined to provide a clear view of industry structure. The analysis includes new product developments and a venture funding outlook, offering additional perspective on investment activity and innovation within the SUD treatment market.

Porter's Five Forces analysis examines competitive rivalry, supplier influence, buyer power, barriers to entry, and the availability of alternative treatments. A global supply chain assessment explores the operational factors affecting product development, manufacturing, distribution, and market access. In addition, the patent review identifies key granted and published patents relevant to substance use disorder treatment therapeutics.

Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) considerations are addressed through an evaluation of sustainability trends, consumer attitudes, and the current ESG practices of leading companies. This coverage helps organizations understand how governance priorities, social responsibility, and sustainability commitments are influencing corporate strategy and stakeholder expectations across the healthcare industry.

Report Highlights

  • 25 data tables and 57 additional tables supporting market analysis and strategic decision-making
  • Global overview of the substance use disorder treatment therapeutics market
  • Historical revenue analysis for 2022 through 2024, estimates for 2025, and market forecasts through 2030
  • Market size, revenue prospects, and compound annual growth rate projections
  • Market share analysis by condition, treatment type, and geographic region
  • Assessment of market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, opportunities, and macroeconomic variables
  • Porter's Five Forces analysis and global supply chain evaluation
  • Review of key granted and published patents
  • Analysis of company market shares, rankings, product portfolios, strategic initiatives, M&A activity, and venture funding
  • Coverage of new products, acquisitions, collaborations, and other competitive developments
  • Evaluation of sustainability priorities and ESG practices among major market participants

The report concludes with profiles of leading companies operating in the global SUD treatment market. Featured organizations include Indivior PLC, Camurus AB, Alkermes, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Braeburn Inc. Each profile supports a broader understanding of competitive positioning, product activity, strategic direction, and participation in the evolving substance use disorder treatment landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 116
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of Report
  • Market Summary
  • Market Dynamics
  • Emerging Trends
  • Analysis by Segment
  • Analysis by Region
  • Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

  • Substance Use Disorder Overview
  • Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors
  • Government Funding and Public Healthcare Budgets
  • Income Inequality and Socioeconomic Status
  • Labor Market Dynamics
  • Global Supply Dynamics and the Macroeconomics of Illicit Markets
  • Impact of U.S. Tariffs
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Bargaining Power of Buyers: High
  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low to Moderate
  • Threat of New Entrants: Moderate
  • Threat of Substitutes: Moderate
  • Industry Rivalry: High

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Widespread Global Prevalence of Substance Use Disorders
  • Proliferation of Illicit Drugs
  • Increasing Awareness of the Clinical Impact of Substance Use Disorders
  • Increasing Government and Public Health Interventions
  • Market Challenges
  • Low Treatment Penetration Despite High Disease Burden
  • Stigma and Social Barriers
  • Market Trends
  • Shift Toward Long-Acting and Sustained-Release Therapies
  • Innovation in Drug Development
  • Expansion of Telemedicine
  • Digital-Pharmacologic Combination Therapies

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

  • Overview
  • U.S.
  • Key Federal Actors and Their Roles
  • Europe
  • European Medicines Agency (EMA)
  • The European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA)
  • Japan

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1RAs)
  • Psychedelics
  • Clinical Trial Analysis
  • By Condition Type
  • By Funder Type
  • Therapeutic Candidates in Late-Stage Clinical Trials

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Segmentation Breakdown
  • Global Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market
  • Nicotine Use Disorder
  • Nicotine Replacement Therapy
  • Varenicline
  • Others
  • Opioid Use Disorder
  • Buprenorphine
  • Methadone
  • Naltrexone
  • Alcohol Use Disorder
  • Naltrexone
  • Acamprosate
  • Others
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Global Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market, by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

  • Opioid Use Disorder
  • Alcohol Use Disorder
  • Nicotine Use Disorder

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market: An ESG Perspective

  • Introduction to ESG
  • Key ESG Issues Specific to the Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market
  • Closing the Treatment Gap
  • Community Engagement and Stigma Reduction
  • Carbon Footprint Reduction
  • Data Transparency and Outcomes Reporting
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

  • Methodology
  • Sources
  • Abbreviations
  • Company Profiles
  • ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES INC.
  • ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS
  • ALKERMES
  • BRAEBURN INC.
  • CAMURUS AB
  • DA-PHARMA
  • DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD.
  • ETHYPHARM
  • H. LUNDBECK A/S
  • INDIVIOR PLC
  • KENVUE
  • LILLY USA LLC.
  • NFL BIOSCIENCES
  • OREXO AB (PUBL.)
  • PAR HEALTH INC.
  • Emerging Startups/Market Disruptors

List of Tables [82]
List of Figures [38]
Companies Featured

  • ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES INC.
  • ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS
  • ALKERMES
  • BRAEBURN INC.
  • CAMURUS AB
  • DA-PHARMA
  • DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD.
  • ETHYPHARM
  • H. LUNDBECK A/S
  • INDIVIOR PLC
  • KENVUE
  • LILLY USA LLC.
  • NFL BIOSCIENCES
  • OREXO AB (PUBL.)
  • PAR HEALTH INC.

For more information about this report visit

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