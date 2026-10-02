Global Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market Analysis And Forecast To 2030 Long-Acting Therapies, Telemedicine, And Drug Innovation Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Substance Use Disorder Treatment: Global Markets to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the global substance use disorder (SUD) treatment market, examining market performance by condition, drug, treatment type, and geographic region. It presents historical revenue data from 2022 to 2024, market estimates for 2025, and forecasts for 2026 through 2030. Growth projections include compound annual growth rates through the end of the forecast period.

The study evaluates the primary trends shaping the global substance use disorder treatment therapeutics market, including technological advances, evolving regulations, product innovation, and changes in treatment demand. It also assesses key market challenges, emerging commercial opportunities, macroeconomic influences, and developments affecting manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, and other industry participants.

Detailed market share analysis highlights revenue prospects across major conditions, available treatment types, and regional markets. The geographic assessment identifies variations in market maturity, access to therapies, regulatory environments, and growth potential. These insights support strategic planning and help stakeholders evaluate current market conditions and future expansion opportunities.

The report also reviews the competitive and vendor landscape for each condition. Company rankings, product mappings, strategic initiatives, acquisitions, collaborations, and other market activities are examined to provide a clear view of industry structure. The analysis includes new product developments and a venture funding outlook, offering additional perspective on investment activity and innovation within the SUD treatment market.

Porter's Five Forces analysis examines competitive rivalry, supplier influence, buyer power, barriers to entry, and the availability of alternative treatments. A global supply chain assessment explores the operational factors affecting product development, manufacturing, distribution, and market access. In addition, the patent review identifies key granted and published patents relevant to substance use disorder treatment therapeutics.

Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) considerations are addressed through an evaluation of sustainability trends, consumer attitudes, and the current ESG practices of leading companies. This coverage helps organizations understand how governance priorities, social responsibility, and sustainability commitments are influencing corporate strategy and stakeholder expectations across the healthcare industry.

Report Highlights



25 data tables and 57 additional tables supporting market analysis and strategic decision-making

Global overview of the substance use disorder treatment therapeutics market

Historical revenue analysis for 2022 through 2024, estimates for 2025, and market forecasts through 2030

Market size, revenue prospects, and compound annual growth rate projections

Market share analysis by condition, treatment type, and geographic region

Assessment of market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, opportunities, and macroeconomic variables

Porter's Five Forces analysis and global supply chain evaluation

Review of key granted and published patents

Analysis of company market shares, rankings, product portfolios, strategic initiatives, M&A activity, and venture funding

Coverage of new products, acquisitions, collaborations, and other competitive developments Evaluation of sustainability priorities and ESG practices among major market participants

The report concludes with profiles of leading companies operating in the global SUD treatment market. Featured organizations include Indivior PLC, Camurus AB, Alkermes, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Braeburn Inc. Each profile supports a broader understanding of competitive positioning, product activity, strategic direction, and participation in the evolving substance use disorder treatment landscape.

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