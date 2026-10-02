Global Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market Analysis And Forecast To 2030 Long-Acting Therapies, Telemedicine, And Drug Innovation Drive Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|116
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$11.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$14.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics Emerging Trends Analysis by Segment Analysis by Region Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Substance Use Disorder Overview Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors Government Funding and Public Healthcare Budgets Income Inequality and Socioeconomic Status Labor Market Dynamics Global Supply Dynamics and the Macroeconomics of Illicit Markets Impact of U.S. Tariffs Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Buyers: High Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low to Moderate Threat of New Entrants: Moderate Threat of Substitutes: Moderate Industry Rivalry: High
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers Widespread Global Prevalence of Substance Use Disorders Proliferation of Illicit Drugs Increasing Awareness of the Clinical Impact of Substance Use Disorders Increasing Government and Public Health Interventions Market Challenges Low Treatment Penetration Despite High Disease Burden Stigma and Social Barriers Market Trends Shift Toward Long-Acting and Sustained-Release Therapies Innovation in Drug Development Expansion of Telemedicine Digital-Pharmacologic Combination Therapies
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview U.S. Key Federal Actors and Their Roles Europe European Medicines Agency (EMA) The European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA) Japan
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1RAs) Psychedelics Clinical Trial Analysis By Condition Type By Funder Type Therapeutic Candidates in Late-Stage Clinical Trials
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Global Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market Nicotine Use Disorder Nicotine Replacement Therapy Varenicline Others Opioid Use Disorder Buprenorphine Methadone Naltrexone Alcohol Use Disorder Naltrexone Acamprosate Others Geographic Breakdown Global Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Opioid Use Disorder Alcohol Use Disorder Nicotine Use Disorder
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG Key ESG Issues Specific to the Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market Closing the Treatment Gap Community Engagement and Stigma Reduction Carbon Footprint Reduction Data Transparency and Outcomes Reporting Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology Sources Abbreviations Company Profiles ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES INC. ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS ALKERMES BRAEBURN INC. CAMURUS AB DA-PHARMA DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD. ETHYPHARM H. LUNDBECK A/S INDIVIOR PLC KENVUE LILLY USA LLC. NFL BIOSCIENCES OREXO AB (PUBL.) PAR HEALTH INC. Emerging Startups/Market Disruptors
List of Tables [82]
List of Figures [38]
Companies Featured
- ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES INC. ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS ALKERMES BRAEBURN INC. CAMURUS AB DA-PHARMA DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD. ETHYPHARM H. LUNDBECK A/S INDIVIOR PLC KENVUE LILLY USA LLC. NFL BIOSCIENCES OREXO AB (PUBL.) PAR HEALTH INC.
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