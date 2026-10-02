Vietnam Rearview Mirror Import Market And Supplier Guide 2023-2026 Rising Auto Demand And Import Reliance Create Growth Opportunities For Global Suppliers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Rearview Mirror Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added tooffering.

The "Vietnam Rearview Mirror Import Guide 2023-2026" provides manufacturers, exporters, auto parts suppliers, international trading companies, and investment institutions with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within the Vietnam rearview mirror market. The guide combines industry analysis, import data, buyer profiles, and contact information to support customer acquisition, market assessment, and regional supply chain planning.

The guide covers approximately 320 Vietnamese rearview mirror importers, including professional auto parts trading companies, auto parts distributors, vehicle manufacturers, and repair service providers. It also profiles the top 10 importing companies and includes contact details, import volume, import value, pricing, import sources, and major supplier information for 2023-2026. Supporting Excel data enables users to screen companies, manage target groups, and conduct batch outreach efficiently.

Vietnam Rearview Mirror Industry Overview

Vietnam's rearview mirror industry forms an important part of the country's automotive and motorcycle supply chains. Demand has expanded alongside rising vehicle sales, motorcycle replacement requirements, increased CKD/IKD assembly, and growing consumer interest in vehicle upgrades.

Despite this growth, domestic manufacturing remains limited. Vietnam continues to rely heavily on imports because of capacity constraints in optical processing, precision injection molding, electroplating, motor control, and electronic integration. Mid-to-high-end products, particularly smart rearview mirrors featuring electric folding, turn signals, cameras, or ADAS functions, are commonly sourced from overseas suppliers.

The market includes imported components supplied to OEMs as well as replacement products distributed through the automotive and motorcycle aftermarket. Local processing supplements imports, but overseas manufacturers remain central to the supply of complete rearview mirror assemblies and technologically advanced products.

Vietnam Rearview Mirror Import Market

Vietnam's rearview mirror import market has maintained stable long-term growth. In 2024, approximately 320 importers purchased rearview mirrors from international suppliers, with imports totaling US$38.61 million, representing a 21.2% year-on-year increase.

From January to October 2025, Vietnam's rearview mirror imports reached approximately US$38.82 million, rising about 27.6% compared with the corresponding period in 2024. China remained the largest source market, accounting for approximately 50.3% of imports. South Korea and Thailand followed with shares of approximately 11.9% and 8.8%, respectively.

These figures highlight the continued importance of international suppliers in Vietnam's automotive components market. Exporters offering competitive pricing, reliable delivery, OEM-compatible products, and advanced mirror technologies may find opportunities across original equipment manufacturing and aftermarket distribution channels.

Foreign Investment Opportunities

Rising automobile sales and expanding CKD/IKD production capacity are increasing demand for safety-critical automotive components. At the same time, gaps in optical material processing, precision plastic molding, electroplating, electronic systems, and smart mirror technology create opportunities for foreign companies to establish production, assembly, or further processing operations in Vietnam.



Vietnam offers political stability, consistent economic development policies, and a growing automotive market.

Labor costs remain relatively competitive for manufacturing and assembly operations.

The country's location on the eastern Indochina Peninsula, 3,260-kilometer coastline, and extensive port network support regional logistics.

Foreign investors can access legal protections and preferential policies for qualifying projects. Vietnam's international trade network includes 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, with access to platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Vietnam permits 100% foreign ownership in auto parts manufacturing, which is classified as an encouraged industry. Auto parts, including rearview mirrors, are identified as a supported sector under Vietnam's Investment Law and policies for supporting industrial development. Eligible foreign investment projects may receive incentives such as corporate income tax benefits.

Key Features of the Guide



Importer coverage: Information on major Vietnamese buyers across trading, distribution, vehicle manufacturing, and repair service channels.

Top 10 importer profiles: Company details, contacts, import quantities, values, prices, source markets, and principal suppliers.

Market analysis: Insights into Vietnam's rearview mirror demand, import trends, supply sources, industry structure, and investment environment.

Excel data: Structured information designed for rapid screening, account management, and targeted customer outreach. Strategic value: Decision-making support for exporters, manufacturers, trading companies, investors, and automotive supply chain participants.

The "Vietnam Rearview Mirror Import Guide 2023-2026" helps global suppliers identify qualified buyers, evaluate market opportunities, monitor competitive trends, mitigate potential risks, and develop practical market entry strategies. By consolidating importer intelligence with current industry and trade data, the guide provides a focused resource for companies seeking to strengthen their position in Vietnam's expanding automotive and motorcycle components market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Rearview Mirror Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Rearview Mirror Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Rearview Mirror Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Rearview Mirror Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Rearview Mirror in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Rearview Mirror in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Annual Overview of Rearview Mirror Importers in Vietnam

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers, 2023-2026

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers by Year, 2023-2026

4 Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company Profiles

4.2 Import Status, 2023-2026

4.3 Major Import Sources, 2023-2026

4.4 Major Suppliers, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions for Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [47]

Companies Featured



Vinfast Trading and Production

Thaco - Mazda Automobile Manufacture Thaco - Kia Motors Co. Ltd.

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