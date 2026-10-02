YWO Launches Partner Boost, A 20% Additional-Commission Campaign For Introducing Brokers In October 2026

Beyond the Ordinary

YWO Trading Platform

YWO Trading Platform

YWO Connect Referral Program

Subject to campaign terms and conditions

- Mateusz Wyka

MWALI, COMOROS, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YWO, the multi-asset CFD broker, has launched Partner Boost, a month-long campaign that pays eligible introducing brokers an additional 20% on the commission they generate during October 2026. The campaign, organised by YWO (CM) Ltd, opened on 1 October at 00:00 UTC and closes on 31 October at 23:59 UTC.

Under the campaign terms, a partner who generates at least USD 1,000 in qualifying commission during the campaign period receives an Additional Commission equal to 20% of the entire qualifying amount, not only the portion above the threshold. There is no maximum. The Additional Commission is calculated once, after the campaign ends, and is paid in addition to the partner's ordinary commission. By way of example, a partner who generates USD 10,000 in qualifying commission would receive USD 2,000 in Additional Commission, for a total of USD 12,000.

Participation is automatic for eligible partners; no separate registration is required. Acceptance of the campaign terms is recorded through the Partner Portal.

"Introducing brokers are central to how YWO grows in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America, and Partner Boost is a direct way of recognising the work they do during October," said Mateusz Wyka, Chief Executive Officer of YWO. "We have kept the mechanics deliberately simple: one threshold, one rate applied to the full amount, and a published calculation report so every partner can see exactly how the figure was reached. The campaign terms are equally clear that nothing about it changes how partners should treat their clients."

YWO expects to complete verification of qualifying commission within 15 business days of the campaign closing and to credit the Additional Commission to each partner's verified commission account within seven business days after verification. Partners will be notified when a campaign calculation report is available, showing the final qualifying commission, any adjustments and the resulting payment. The Additional Commission is withdrawable partner remuneration under the standard Introducing Broker Terms; it is not a client trading bonus and carries no trading or turnover requirement.

The campaign terms impose conduct requirements on participating partners. Partners must not pressure or induce clients to deposit more, trade more frequently or in larger size, or open, hold or close positions in order to raise commission or qualify for the campaign. They may not offer clients any share of the Additional Commission or other incentives connected with the campaign without YWO's prior written approval, and all campaign marketing requires the same approval. The campaign provides additional remuneration to eligible partners only; it offers no benefit or protection against trading losses to referred clients.

Eligibility is limited to approved partners of YWO (CM) Ltd who are natural persons aged 18 or over, have completed YWO's KYC and verification requirements and remain in good standing. Only commission from clients contracted with and serviced by YWO (CM) Ltd counts towards the threshold. Commission from clients of other YWO group entities, from a partner's own trading accounts or self-referrals, and from fraudulent or artificial activity is excluded, as are employees, directors and officers of YWO group companies and their close family members.

Prospective partners can apply through YWO's partnership programme at ywo/ywo-partnership. Applications are subject to YWO's standard onboarding and approval process, the Introducing Broker Terms and applicable jurisdictional restrictions. Only qualifying commission generated during the campaign period by approved partners counts towards Partner Boost.

The full Partner Boost Terms and Conditions are available at . Campaign enquiries may be sent to.... Affiliate enquiries may be sent to....

About YWO

YWO is a multi-asset brokerage offering CFD trading across forex, metals, cryptocurrencies, energies, shares and indices through MetaTrader 5. YWO also operates partnership programmes for introducing brokers and affiliates.

The YWO brand operates through separately regulated entities. YWO (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius, under Licence No. GB25205550. YWO (PTY) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa as a financial services provider under FSP No. 54357. YWO (CM) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Mwali International Services Authority under Licence No. BFX2025026.

Products, services, account features and client protections vary according to the contracting entity and jurisdiction. Restrictions apply in certain countries. More information is available at ywo.

Risk warning

CFDs are leveraged products and carry a high risk of loss, including the possible loss of all invested capital. They may not be suitable for every investor. Ensure that you understand the risks before trading. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. This communication does not constitute investment advice.

The Partner Boost campaign is organised by YWO (CM) Ltd and is open only to eligible partners under the Partner Boost Terms and Conditions and the Introducing Broker Terms. It provides additional remuneration to eligible partners; it does not offer any benefit or protection against trading losses to clients. Partner commissions depend on eligible client trading activity and compliance with the applicable terms. YWO does not guarantee any level of partner earnings, client profitability or trading results. YWO may amend, extend, shorten, suspend or cancel the campaign as set out in the campaign terms.

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YWO launches Partner Boost, a 20% additional-commission campaign for introducing brokers in October 2026 News Provided By YWO (CM) LTD October 02, 2026, 08:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications...



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