MP CM Yadav Links Gandhi's Swadeshi Vision To India's Self-Reliance Drive

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday linked Mahatma Gandhi's emphasis on swadeshi and self-reliance with India's present development trajectory, saying the country is moving ahead with the spirit of "Make in India", "Made in India" and "Swadeshi".

Yadav made the remarks in Bhopal while paying floral tributes to Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

He also paid homage to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri at his statue.

"It is our good fortune that today, after Independence, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, democracy is standing tall before the world," Yadav said.

He said Gandhi's vision of self-reliance remained relevant and referred to the construction of the new Parliament building as an example of the country's emphasis on its indigenous identity and languages.

The Chief Minister also criticised previous Congress governments, alleging that several changes required after Independence remained pending for a long time and that symbols associated with British rule continued to receive importance.

He said India was now advancing on the strength of indigenous capabilities and the spirit of self-reliance.

Yadav also recalled Shastri's contribution to the country and said his life continued to inspire people through simplicity, dedication to duty and determination.

"Shastri Ji's life -- exemplifying service to the nation through simplicity, dedication to duty, and unwavering willpower -- will forever remain a source of inspiration for us all," he said.

State Congress leaders also observed the birth anniversaries of Gandhi and Shastri in Bhopal and paid floral tributes to the two national leaders.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence and harmony and Shastri's call of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" would continue to guide the country.

"Mahatma Gandhi's path of truth, non-violence and harmony, and Shastri Ji's mantra of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' will continue to guide the nation," Patwari said.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and several senior Congress leaders were present at the party's programme.