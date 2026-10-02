No Protection For Dalits In Karnataka, Says Union Minister Narayanaswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 2 (IANS) Former Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy on Friday alleged that Dalits were not being provided adequate protection in Karnataka and demanded that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge resign if the government was unable to ensure their safety.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office Jagannath Bhavan in Malleswaram, Narayanaswamy alleged that several incidents of murder, sexual assault and other atrocities against Dalits had occurred across the state, while the government had remained silent.

He alleged that a Madiga activist who had raised his voice against maladministration and corruption in a district was murdered and his body was left on the road.“Only an FIR has been registered, and one person has been arrested. No further arrests have been made,” he said.

Referring to incidents reported in Kalaburagi, Raichur, Lingasugur, Sirwar and Manvi, among other places, Narayanaswamy alleged that several such incidents had occurred in August.

“The state government is silent. The Home Minister has not paid attention to these incidents. The DGP is not even convening meetings,” he alleged.

Narayanaswamy also alleged that a person had been prevented from having tea at a hotel in Lingasugur. In T. Narasipur, he claimed that a suo motu case had been registered by a sub-inspector against YouTuber Manjunath.

Referring to the alleged murder of a woman named Mahadevamma in Nanjangud, he questioned why an FIR had not been registered in the case.

Narayanaswamy said the Home Minister should convene a meeting and review the number of atrocities reported against members of the Scheduled Castes in Karnataka between 2023 and 2026.

He also criticised the Karnataka State Commission for Scheduled Castes, alleging that its chairman, Murthy, had failed to take adequate action or provide confidence to members of the community.

Narayanaswamy also referred to allegations by contractors that they would disclose information about the alleged“percentage” demanded by around 70 per cent of legislators if their pending dues of Rs 35,000 crore were not cleared.

He urged the Karnataka High Court to take suo motu cognisance of the allegations and direct that the information be made public.

He further criticised the state government over the law and order situation and alleged that CM Shivakumar, despite having previously served as Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister, lacked administrative experience.

He alleged that the government was facing a financial crisis, with several schemes pending. He claimed that schools reporting 98 per cent results were not being provided basic items such as soap and toothpaste, while teachers were not being appointed, and principals were not receiving salaries.

“Several corporations are struggling due to a lack of funds,” he said.

BJP spokesperson H. Venkatesh Dodderi and SC Morcha state vice-president Hoodi Manjunath were present at the press conference.