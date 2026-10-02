CM Yogi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri Highlights Their Role In India's Freedom, Nation-Building

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 122nd birth anniversary, recalling their contributions to India's freedom movement, self-reliance and nation-building.

Addressing the Gandhi Jayanti programme, CM Yogi said Gandhi's role in India's independence movement continues to inspire people across the world.

“Across the world, it is a matter of curiosity and wonder for people as to what miraculous power was associated with India's independence movement, where a person who is half-naked, wearing a half-dhoti, is leading this movement, with a walking stick in hand as his only support. But the world has witnessed this miracle, that same India is now moving forward, turning the dreams of revered Bapu into reality,” he said.

CM Yogi highlighted the importance of cleanliness and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, saying the campaign also contributed towards creating awareness about women's dignity.

“The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan not only became the foundation for cleanliness and a healthy India, but this campaign also taught every Indian a new lesson in protecting women's dignity, alongside raising awareness about cleanliness,” he said.

He urged citizens to adopt cleanliness and Swadeshi as part of their daily lives.

“Every citizen should make cleanliness a part of their life. Every citizen should make Swadeshi the mantra of their life,” the Chief Minister said.

Recalling the importance of Khadi, CM Yogi said clothes from the Gandhi Ashram had generated curiosity and enthusiasm among people during his childhood.

On Gram Swaraj, CM Yogi said villages should remain the foundation of self-reliance and development.

“The concept of Gram Swaraj envisioned by Bapu is the foundation stone of India. Earlier, grand claims of development were made, but what was the reality? The village, which should have been the fundamental unit, was left neglected. Today, to realise revered Bapu's vision that villages must become the foundation of self-reliance, the government has established a Gram Sachivalaya in every village,” he said.

The chief minister also paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, describing him as a symbol of simplicity and gentleness.

“Today is an exceptionally important day. Alongside the birth anniversary of revered Bapu, today is also the holy birth anniversary of India's second Prime Minister, the great freedom fighter, and an unwavering follower of revered Bapu, Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji. On the occasion of Shastri Ji's 122nd birth anniversary, bowing to his memory, I pay humble tributes to him,” he said.

Recalling Shastri's contribution, the Chief Minister said his slogan of“Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” became a guiding principle for India's self-reliance.

“Imbued with Indianness, dedicated to India's nationalism, and when any crisis falls upon the country, how we can protect India by standing firm like a thunderbolt, to advance this goal of India's self-reliance, the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' became India's mantra...Today, India has achieved self-reliance in foodgrains. The foundation of this mantra was laid by the late Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji through the slogan he gave to the people of India in 1965,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government will also provide a 25 per cent discount on Khadi clothes till January 30, 2027, as part of the Gandhi Jayanti observance.