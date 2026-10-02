Singapore Defense Market Data, Budget, And Procurement Forecast, 2026-2035 Modernization And Self-Sufficiency Create UAV, Ammunition, And Armored Vehicle Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify procurement, modernization and replacement opportunities, benchmark suppliers, and target localization in UAVs, ammunition and armored vehicles using interactive data.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Defense Market Data 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore allocated $19.3 billion to its defense budget in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2022 to 2026. Defense expenditure is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 3.9%, reaching $23.3 billion by 2031. Growth will be supported by investment in acquisitions and RDT&E programs as the government advances the modernization of the Singapore Armed Forces.

Singapore continues to prioritize self-sufficiency in critical defense equipment and is expected to reduce import dependence across selected capabilities, including UAVs, ammunition, and armored vehicles. Although the country will continue to rely on international suppliers for high-value, advanced weapon systems, domestic development and production will remain focused on low- to mid-range defense equipment and weapon systems.

The Singapore Defense Market Data report is delivered as an interactive, Excel-based country intelligence workbook. It enables users to assess defense spending, procurement programs, military platform inventories, suppliers, and market trends through 2035. Analyst-curated datasets, intuitive pivots, interactive filters, charts, and dashboards support historical analysis, long-term forecasting, supplier benchmarking, competitive intelligence, and strategic planning.

Key Features of the Singapore Defense Market Data Report



Defense Budget Allocations: Analyze total Singapore defense expenditure across acquisitions, RDT&E, infrastructure, personnel, operations and maintenance (O&M), and other spending categories. Supporting indicators include exchange rates, real and nominal GDP, population, defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP, and defense budget per capita.

Defense Program Forecasts: Examine forecast expenditure by defense sector, sub-sector, individual program, and supplier. Flexible filters provide insight into procurement priorities, funding pipelines, supplier participation, market exposure, and potential growth areas within Singapore's defense ecosystem.

Fleet Size and Platform Analysis: Evaluate current and projected military equipment inventories using data on platform variants, acquisition timelines, unit counts, annual maintenance costs, manufacturers, and countries of origin. Forward-looking indicators cover expected retirement years, replacement probabilities, and service life extension likelihoods.

Interactive Visualizations: Use two dashboard sheets with charts and graphs to assess quantitative and qualitative developments across the Singapore aerospace and defense market. Each visualization is supported by detailed underlying data for budget allocations, program forecasts, fleet size, and platform inventories. Authoritative Data Sources: Access information compiled from government budgets, defense ministries, armed forces disclosures, international organizations, industry reports, proprietary research, and internal analyst databases.

Report Scope

The Excel deliverable provides a consolidated view of Singapore's defense market, combining historical expenditure with forecasts, procurement intelligence, and platform-level analysis. Users can filter and customize the data to identify relationships between budget priorities, program activity, supplier positioning, and fleet modernization requirements.

Coverage includes total defense spending by major budget category, forecast investment by sector and sub-sector, individual procurement programs, supplier participation, and military equipment inventories. Platform records include acquisition schedules, current fleet numbers, maintenance expenditure, manufacturing details, country of origin, expected retirement timing, replacement potential, and service life extension prospects.

Reasons to Buy



Identify high-growth investment, procurement, and partnership opportunities in the Singapore defense market using historical data and forecasts through 2035.

Track defense budget allocations across acquisitions, RDT&E, personnel, infrastructure, O&M, and other expenditure categories alongside relevant economic indicators.

Assess program-level funding priorities by sector, sub-sector, supplier, and individual procurement initiative.

Evaluate military fleet modernization and replacement opportunities through detailed platform inventories, maintenance costs, retirement schedules, and replacement probabilities.

Benchmark manufacturers, countries of origin, and suppliers participating in Singapore's major defense programs and equipment categories.

Strengthen market entry, business development, competitive intelligence, and strategic planning with transparent, analyst-curated data. Improve decision-making efficiency with a ready-to-use Excel workbook that supports rapid filtering, scenario analysis, customized views, and supplier comparisons without additional modeling.

The Singapore Defense Market Data report offers defense companies, aerospace suppliers, investors, consultants, and government stakeholders a practical resource for monitoring expenditure trends, evaluating procurement pipelines, analyzing fleet requirements, and identifying emerging opportunities across Singapore's defense market.

Key Topics Covered:



Home Page

About the Analyst

Methodology

Data Vizualization (Defense Budget Sector, Fleet Size)

Fleet Size

Forecast (Defense Budget Allocations, Defense Program Forecasts)

Sources

Analyst Comments

Glossary Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

SIA Engineering Co Ltd

A-Sonic Aerospace Ltd

JEP Holdings Limited

Starburst Holdings Limited

Merak Holdings Ltd

The Stratech Group Limited

Advanced Material Engineering Pte Ltd

Aerospace Component Engineering Services Pte Ltd

Airbus Helicopters Southeast Asia Private Limited

Aircraft Support Industries Pty Ltd

Aliena Pte Ltd

Aviation Management Systems Pte Ltd

BluOcean Security Pte Ltd

Brane Cognitives Pte Ltd

Changi Airports International Pte Ltd

Chinyee Engineering & Machining Pte.

Ltd.

CitySense

Custodio Pte. Ltd.

DCNS Far East Pte Ltd

Digital Meta Pte Ltd

Equatorial Space Systems Pte Ltd

GE Aviation Engine Services - Singapore Pte Ltd

General Electric International

Inc.

GeoEye Asia

JAMCO Aero Design & Engineering Pte Ltd

Jenoptik Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Kaba Security Pte Ltd

Mobility Systems Pte Ltd.

OJets Pte Ltd

Performance Rotors Pte Ltd

Responsible Cyber Pte. Ltd.

Sea Forrest Engineering Pte Ltd

Singapore Aero Engine Services Pvt Ltd

SINGAPORE AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING PRIVATE LIMITED

Singapore Jamco Services Private Limited

Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd

Singapore Technologies Dynamics Pte Ltd

Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd

Sodexo Singapore Pte Ltd

SpeQtral Pte Ltd

ST Aerospace Systems Pte Ltd

ST Electronics (Training & Simulation Systems) Pte Ltd

ST Engineering Aerospace Ltd

ST Engineering Geo-Insights Pte Ltd

ST Engineering Land Systems Ltd

ST Engineering Urban Solutions Ltd

Telair International Services Pte Ltd.

Thales Solutions Asia Pte Ltd

Vaayu Group Pte Ltd

Vanguard Composite Engineering Pte Ltd. Windsor Airmotive Asia Pte Ltd.

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