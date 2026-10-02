EU5 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market Outlook To 2033: Iuds, Hormonal Implants And Diaphragms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify high-growth segments, benchmark competitors, refine market entry and expansion, and capitalize on preferred EU5 distribution channels

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "EU5 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market Outlook to 2033 - Intrauterine Devices (IUDs), Hormonal Implants and Diaphragms" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive market data and competitive intelligence for the EU5 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market. Designed to support strategic planning, market assessment and investment analysis, the databook examines historical and forecast performance across major product segments, including Intrauterine Devices (IUDs), Hormonal Implants and Diaphragms.

The report delivers annualized market revenues in USD, sales volumes in units and average prices in USD for each covered segment. Data spanning 2018 to 2033 enables organizations to evaluate historical developments, current market conditions and anticipated growth patterns. This structured outlook helps market participants identify commercial opportunities, assess segment-level performance and make informed decisions based on consistent quantitative data.

Key EU5 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market Data



Annualized market revenue data in USD for the overall market and individual product segments from 2018 to 2033.

Annualized product volume data in units, supporting analysis of demand and adoption across the forecast period.

Average price data in USD for Intrauterine Devices (IUDs), Hormonal Implants and Diaphragms.

2025 company share data for the Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, providing insight into the competitive landscape and the market positions of participating companies.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating in the EU5 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market. Information on pipeline products, company news and strategic deals, where relevant data is available for the applicable category and country.

Market Segmentation

The EU5 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market is analyzed across the following segments:



Intrauterine Devices (IUDs)

Hormonal Implants Diaphragms

Segment-specific revenue, volume and pricing data allows users to compare performance across product categories and determine which areas may offer stronger growth potential. The analysis also supports assessment of how changing product demand, pricing trends and competitive activity could influence the market through 2033.

Strategic Value of the Report

The EU5 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market report supports the development of business strategies by identifying segments expected to record strong future growth. Companies can use the findings to refine market-entry and market expansion strategies, prioritize commercial resources and evaluate opportunities across established and developing product categories.

Competitive analysis, including 2025 company share data and corporate profiles, helps organizations design competition strategies by establishing who-stands-where in the market. This intelligence can support competitor benchmarking, partnership evaluation, portfolio planning and the identification of potential gaps in the competitive landscape.

The report also assists investors and corporate decision-makers in developing investment strategies based on the product segments projected to demonstrate notable growth. Historical and forecast data can be used to compare market opportunities, assess commercial prospects and inform long-term planning.

In addition, the databook provides insight into key distribution channels and preferred modes of product distribution. This information enables companies to identify, understand and capitalize on routes to market that may improve product availability, market reach and commercial performance.

By combining market revenues, unit volumes, average prices, company shares and corporate intelligence, the "EU5 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Outlook to 2033" offers a focused resource for manufacturers, healthcare market participants, investors, consultants and other stakeholders seeking actionable insight into the EU5 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, EU5

3.1 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, EU5, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.2 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, EU5, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.3 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, EU5, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2025

4 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, France

4.1 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, France, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

4.1.1 Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.2 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, France, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

4.2.1 Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.3 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, France, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

4.4 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, France, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2025

5 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Germany

5.1 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

5.1.1 Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.2 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Germany, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

5.2.1 Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.3 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Germany, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

5.4 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Germany, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2025

6 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Italy

6.1 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

6.1.1 Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

6.2 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Italy, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

6.2.1 Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) Market, Italy, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

6.3 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Italy, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

6.4 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Italy, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2025

7 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Spain

7.1 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

7.1.1 Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

7.2 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

7.2.1 Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) Market, Spain, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

7.3 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Spain, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

7.4 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, Spain, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2025

8 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, United Kingdom

8.1 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

8.1.1 Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

8.2 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

8.2.1 Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

8.3 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

8.4 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2025

9 Overview of Key Companies in EU5 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market

9.1 Bayer AG

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.2 Organon

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.3 Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

9.3.1 Company Overview

10 Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market Pipeline Products

11 Recent Developments

11.1 Other Significant Developments

11.1.1 Jun 05, 2025: LTS Receives Grant to Support Women's Health in LIMICs

List of Tables [37]

List of Figures [30]

For more information about this report visit

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