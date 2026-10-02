Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) Market, Company Share Analysis, Trends, And Recent Developments - Forecast To 2030 Precision Oncology Drives Growth Beyond US$57 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oncology-led NGS adoption, faster automated workflows, companion diagnostics and strategic partnerships are expanding precision medicine across Japan.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan IVD Sequencing Market, Company Share Analysis, Market Dynamics and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) market is projected to grow from US$ 37.4 Million in 2025 to more than US$ 57.0 Million by 2030. Market expansion is being supported by the accelerating adoption of genomic technologies across clinical diagnostics, precision medicine, oncology, rare disease diagnosis, inherited disorder testing, reproductive health, and infectious disease surveillance.

Japan's advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising investment in genomic medicine, and government-backed initiatives, including the national cancer genome profiling programme, are supporting the transition of next-generation sequencing from research laboratories into routine clinical practice. Improvements in sequencing accuracy, automated sample preparation, turnaround times, and operating costs are also increasing the accessibility of clinical NGS solutions for hospitals, academic medical centres, cancer centres, and reference laboratories.

Oncology Drives Japan IVD Sequencing Market Growth

Oncology represents the largest application segment in the Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) market. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) to identify clinically actionable genetic alterations and guide targeted treatment selection. Rising cancer incidence, expanding access to companion therapeutics, improving reimbursement support, and broader adoption of tumor profiling are strengthening demand for sequencing across major cancer centres.

Beyond oncology, genetic testing is recording steady growth as demand increases for rare disease diagnosis and inherited disorder screening. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is also emerging as a high-growth segment, supported by increasing maternal age, greater awareness of prenatal genetic screening, and advances in cell-free DNA sequencing. Infectious disease surveillance provides an additional area of clinical opportunity.

Segment and Competitive Insights



Sequencing testing holds the largest share of the Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) market, led by oncology applications, biomarker identification, companion diagnostics, and precision treatment selection.

Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific maintain strong positions in sequencing testing through oncology-focused portfolios, integrated sequencing solutions, and established relationships with hospitals and reference laboratories.

Sequencing instruments represent a major market segment as healthcare and research institutions invest in higher-throughput platforms, faster processing, improved accuracy, and scalable clinical workflows.

Illumina leads the Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) instruments market with a portfolio of high-throughput and benchtop systems used in oncology, rare disease analysis, and genomic medicine. Sample preparation accounts for a smaller market share but remains essential to clinical sequencing workflows. Demand for nucleic acid extraction, library preparation, and target enrichment solutions is rising alongside testing volumes. Illumina holds a leading position in this segment through its integrated workflow products and preparation kits.

Competition in the Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) market includes global sequencing technology providers and domestic diagnostics companies. Roche, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Sysmex Corporation are prominent participants across instruments, consumables, testing services, sample preparation, and bioinformatics. Partnerships among diagnostics companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, academic institutions, and healthcare providers are also advancing biomarker discovery and precision diagnostics tailored to the Japanese population.

Recent Japan IVD Sequencing Developments



In August 2025, Illumina Inc. entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Sysmex Corporation for the TruSight Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive Panel System in Japan. Sysmex became responsible for domestic sales and marketing of the cancer genome profiling test.

In July 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the Oncomine Dx Express Test on the Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer. The assay was approved as a companion diagnostic for Dizal's ZEGFROVY (sunvozertinib) and for tumor profiling, with genomic results available in as little as 24 hours. In May 2025, Illumina received approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for TruSight Oncology Comprehensive as a Class III/IV Medical Device. The test analyzes DNA and RNA variants across more than 500 genes and supports solid tumor profiling, targeted therapy selection, and clinical trial enrolment through an automated sample-to-report workflow.

Report Scope

The report, "Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) Market (By Segment: Sequencing Instruments, Sample Preparation, Sequencing Testing - NIPT, Oncology, Genetics, Infectious Diseases), Company Share Analysis, Market Dynamics and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030," provides an assessment of market performance, competitive positioning, segment trends, growth drivers, and recent industry activity.

The analysis covers the Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) market and forecast from 2021-2030, including market share and forecasts by segment and company. It also examines sequencing instruments, sample preparation, sequencing testing, company profiles, recent developments, and market dynamics.

Market Segmentation



Sequencing Instruments

Sample Preparation Sequencing Testing - NIPT, Oncology, Genetics, and Infectious Diseases

Companies Analyzed



Roche

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Design

2.2 Research Approach

2.3 Data Collection Methods

2.4 Market Assumptions

3. Japan IVD - Sequencing (NGS) Market and Forecast (2021-2030)

4. Japan IVD - Sequencing (NGS) Market Share and Forecast (2021-2030)

4.1 By Segment - Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) Market Share and Forecast (2021-2030)

4.2 By Company - Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) Market Share and Forecast (2021-2030)

5. Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) - Sequencing Instruments Market and Forecast (2021-2030)

5.1 Japan - Sequencing Instruments Market and Forecast

5.2 By Company - Japan Sequencing Instruments Market Revenue & Forecast

6. Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) - Sample Preparation Market and Forecast (2021-2030)

6.1 Japan - Sample Preparation Market and Forecast

6.2 By Company - Japan Sample Preparation Market Revenue & Forecast

7. Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) - Sequencing Testing Market and Forecast (2021-2030)

7.1 Japan - Sequencing Testing Market and Forecast

7.2 By Company - Japan Sequencing Testing Market Revenue & Forecast

7.2.1 Japan - NIPT Market and Forecast

7.2.2 By Company - Japan NIPT Market Revenue & Forecast

7.2.3 Japan - Oncology Market and Forecast

7.2.4 By Company - Japan Oncology Market Revenue & Forecast

7.2.5 Japan - Genetics Market and Forecast

7.2.6 By Company - Japan Genetics Market Revenue & Forecast

7.2.7 Japan - Infectious Diseases Market and Forecast

7.2.8 By Company - Japan Infectious Diseases Market Revenue & Forecast

8. Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) Market - Company Profiles

8.1 Roche

8.2 Sysmex

8.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.4 Illumina

8.5 Others

9. Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) Market - Recent Developments

10. Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) - Market Dynamics

10.1 Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) Market - Growth Drivers

10.2 Japan IVD Sequencing (NGS) Market - Challenges

Companies Featured



Roche

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific Illumina

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