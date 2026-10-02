US WINE WRITERS EXPERIENCED ROERO AT ITS SOURCE

Roero tour - participants

Roero tour - technical tasting

Roero tour - view

Roero tour - winery

Eight US wine writers travelled to Piedmont with Sip and Savor for an immersive journey through Roero

ROME, ITALY, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Last week, Roero opened its doors to a group of US wine writers and specialised wine communicators for an in-depth exploration of the denomination and the territory that shapes its identity. Organised as part of“Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats”, the five-day study trip brought together contributors to established wine publications and independent platforms, including Cheers Magazine, Wine Review Online, Azure Road and Wine Predator.From 22 to 26 September, the programme took participants across the Roero production area, combining winery visits, guided tastings and direct exchanges with producers. Six wineries opened their doors to the group – Benotti Rosavica, Matteo Correggia, Poderi Vaiot, Filippo Gallino, Nino Costa and Antica Cascina dei Conti di Roero – offering different perspectives on the wines and winemaking approaches found across the denomination.A dedicated technical tasting at the Consorzio Tutela Roero offered participants the opportunity to taste 25 wines spanning the different expressions of the denomination: Roero Arneis DOCG and Roero Rosso DOCG, both in their classic and Riserva versions, as well as Roero Arneis DOCG Spumante. The session provided an in-depth overview of the appellation, allowing the group to compare different styles, producers and winemaking approaches while deepening their understanding of the Roero production area.The journey extended beyond wine to offer a broader perspective on the agricultural and gastronomic identity of Roero. A hazelnut tasting, an encounter with local shepherds and a cheesemaking demonstration, a truffle hunt, a gelato-making experience and a visit to a beekeeping farm introduced the group to some of the products, people and traditions that coexist within the same territory.Bringing US wine communicators directly to the production area offered an opportunity to present Roero DOCG within the context in which it is produced, creating a deeper understanding of the relationship between its wines and their place of origin. The initiative is part of the campaign's work to strengthen awareness of the denomination in the United States through direct experiences and dialogue with specialised media.“Welcoming US wine writers to Roero gave us the opportunity to show the denomination in all its complexity. Over five days, they were able to meet our producers, explore the territory and taste a broad selection of wines. This kind of direct experience is particularly valuable: it allows wine communicators to understand not only the different expressions of Nebbiolo and Arneis, but also the context in which our wines are produced” said Alessandro Costa, President of the Consorzio Tutela Roero.Sip and Savor is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it is an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign's initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite:Instagram: @sipandsavorFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email:...

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US WINE WRITERS EXPERIENCED ROERO AT ITS SOURCE News Provided By BLANCDENOIR SRL October 02, 2026, 08:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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