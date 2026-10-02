Viral Video Puts CPI(M) On The Spot Over Kerala MLA Joy's 'Threat' Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 (IANS) The controversy over CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram district secretary and three-time MLA V. Joy's remarks against a police officer has intensified, with the video of his statement going viral and strong reactions emerging against the conduct of the senior party leader.

Joy was heard telling Cantonment Assistant Commissioner V. Jayachandran during a party supporters march on Thursday that a murder would happen if they continued to be troubled by Sub-Inspector Gokul of the Cantonment police station.

The remark, made in the presence of senior CPI(M) leaders, including Kadakampally Surendran and Anavoor Nagappan, has triggered criticism because it came from a sitting MLA and the district secretary of the ruling party.

Joy, however, denied that he had issued a death threat.

The controversy comes at a particularly sensitive time for the CPI(M), which has been engaged in a public exercise of introspection following its electoral setbacks.

The party leadership has called for changes in the conduct of leaders and cadres, greater humility in dealings with people and a conscious effort to overcome the perception of arrogance and distance from the masses.

The latest episode has therefore brought renewed attention to the question of whether the corrective measures being discussed within the party are finding expression in the conduct of its leaders.

The immediate dispute arose after police entered the University Men's Hostel on Wednesday night, following clashes involving SFI and Youth Congress activists.

The CPI(M) and SFI have alleged that Cantonment Inspector Satheesh Kumar and Sub-Inspector Gokul assaulted SFI activists and have demanded action against them.

Police have a different account of the circumstances surrounding the clashes, with cases registered against activists from different groups.

The protests escalated on Thursday, with CPI(M) and SFI activists marching to the Secretariat demanding action against the two officers.

SFI leaders had also warned that the police personnel would be confronted on the streets.

The controversy has now moved beyond the original police action, with attention focused on the language used by senior political leaders against serving police personnel.

The situation has also raised law-and-order concerns.

Police security was tightened at the residence of Inspector Satheesh Kumar in Myladi, Kattakada, following threats and cyber attacks targeting the two officers.

For the CPI(M), the episode presents an uncomfortable political question -- whether its call for self-correction, restraint and a more people-friendly approach can be reconciled with the public conduct of its senior leaders.

With the video continuing to circulate, the remarks are unlikely to remain confined to the political protest that triggered them.

More importantly, with the upcoming Assembly session commencing next week, the Satheesan government will use this against the CPI(M).