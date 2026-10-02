GME Stock Eyes 5Th Week In Green: A Streak Of Insider Buys Builds Hype For Gamestop
- Director Turner Nat purchased 10,462 shares for about $254,600. CEO Ryan Cohen bought 450,000 shares worth roughly $10.6 million this week. Cohen also made two large purchases in September, spending about $46.8 million combined.
GameStop Corp. (GME) stock is on track for a fifth straight weekly gain as insiders keep buying. Board member Nat Turner purchased roughly $254,540 of stock, following a $10.6 million purchase by CEO Ryan Cohen, as the meme-stock favorite wrapped up its single strongest monthly performance in over two years.
GameStop stock inched 0.8% higher overnight and has gained 3% so far this week. The stock surged 34% in September, marking its best month since May 2024.
GameStop Director Adds More Than 10,000 Shares
On Thursday, GameStop director Turner Nat purchased 10,462 shares of the video game retailer, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing shows the shares were acquired at $24.33 each, putting the value of the transaction at roughly $254,600.
This follows CEO Ryan Cohen's 450,000-share purchase on Tuesday for about $10.6 million, raising his direct ownership to nearly 41 million shares. Cohen has continued buying GameStop stock in 2026. He bought 1.15 million shares for $26.4 million on Sept. 21 and 1 million shares for $20.4 million on Sept. 10.
Another director, Lawrence Cheng, bought 55,000 shares worth nearly $1.03 million last month after the retailer posted stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter (Q2) results.
GameStop's Q2 Financial Performance
GameStop's Q2 revenue fell 18% to $790.2 million from $972.2 million a year earlier, but collectibles remained strong, with sales up 57% to $356.3 million. Operating profit also climbed to a record $160.2 million from $66.4 million.
Net income increased to $298.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, rising 129% to $174 million. Revenue came in above analysts' $756.85 million estimate, while adjusted EPS was in line with expectations, according to Fiscal data.
GameStop ended the quarter with $5.4 billion in cash, securities, digital assets and related receivables. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to more than $650 million, up from its previous target of over $600 million.
What GME Retail Traders Are Saying
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock slipped to 'bearish' from 'neutral' the previous day.
A user said,“People forget that Nat owns about 10% of collectors. IF an acquisition were to happen, he would get equivalent GME shares which could be like 5% of GME. The share purchase is probably just to satisfy board requirements.”
Another user said,“The one dude who has never bought???? Finally buys wt*”
GME stock has gained 20% year-to-date.
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