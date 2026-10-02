Dh115-Million Drug Bust: Dubai Police Arrest 14, Seize 2.3 Tonnes Of Narcotics

Dubai Police have stopped a plan to distribute more than 2.3 tonnes of narcotic pills and other drugs in the UAE, arresting 14 people linked to an organised crime network abroad.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of Dh115,191 million, were packed into 113 cartons and included a wide range of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Among the seized items were Xanax, Tramadol and Lyrica, as well as Mydriacyl eye drops, crystal meth, marijuana and papers containing narcotic substances.

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The case began after Dubai Police received information that a criminal network was preparing to bring a large quantity of drugs into circulation in the country.

Authorities then carried out surveillance and investigations to identify those involved and establish how the operation was being organised.

Once investigators had identified the suspects and their movements, police carried out a coordinated cooperation to arrest them and stop the planned distribution.

Fourteen Asian suspects were arrested, and the drugs were seized before they could be distributed.

113 Cartons The operation resulted in the seizure of 2 tonnes and 323 kilograms of narcotic pills and psychotropic substances, hidden inside 113 cartons and with an estimated market value of AED 115,191,233. In addition to the pills, Dubai Police seized other types of narcotic substances, including crystal meth, marijuana, and papers laced with narcotic substances, revealing the diversity of substances the ring sought to distribute within the country.

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