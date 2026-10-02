Tanker Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz: UK Maritime Agency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Dubai, UAE: A tanker was attacked Thursday while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a British maritime agency said.

The vessel was hit by an "unknown projectile" in the strategic waterway, "resulting in a fire," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) said.

The crew were reported safe, but the damage was as yet unknown, UKMTO added.

The agency did not specify which flag the tanker was flying, nor did it offer its planned route. It also did not say if it was carrying crude or liquefied natural gas (LNG).