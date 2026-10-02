Bomb Outside Brazilian Supreme Court A False Alarm, Police Say

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Brasília: Brazilian police are investigating a possible bomb placed in a backpack thrown outside the Supreme Court, the country's highest tribunal reported Thursday, three days before presidential elections begin.

A suspect who "tried to jump the court's fences" and "threw a backpack on top of a bus stop" had been arrested, the country's top tribunal earlier stated.

Police restricted access to the site, where an AFP journalist observed around a dozen patrol cars.

Authorities examined the backpack, which contained "only personal belongings," military police spokesperson Raphael Broocke told AFP.

The suspect will remain in custody while the investigation is ongoing, he added.