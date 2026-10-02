Al-Attiyah Foundation Showcases Its Work At AIIB Annual Meeting In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Al-Attiyah Foundation engaged with hundreds of delegates at the 11th Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), showcasing its research and exchanging insights on energy and sustainable development. Held in Doha on 28–29 September 2026, the meeting centred on the theme 'Tomorrow's Infrastructure: Impact and Innovation.'

The Foundation's dedicated booth brought its work to life through a display of publications and activities, giving attendees the opportunity to meet Foundation experts and discuss key challenges shaping the energy sector.

The meeting brought together policymakers, business leaders, development partners and international stakeholders to discuss sustainable infrastructure and investment. Topics included climate finance, digital infrastructure, private capital mobilisation and cross-border connectivity.

Key speakers included AIIB President Zou Jiayi and H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Qatar's Minister of Finance and Chair of AIIB's Board of Governors for 2026. Other speakers included Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Egypt's Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk.

The Foundation's participation supports its mission to share knowledge and facilitate informed debate on energy and sustainable development, while providing opportunities to connect with international stakeholders and explore potential areas of cooperation.