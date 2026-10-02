The China Factor Behind The Iran War

MENAFN - Asia Times) The war between the United States and Iran is no longer just a confrontation between Washington and Tehran. A second contest is taking shape alongside and behind it.

China is not fighting the United States directly, but its economic, technological and diplomatic links to Iran are complicating Washington's strategy and ability to win the conflict.

This raises a larger, crucial question: Is the Iran war becoming another indirect front in the wider US-China rivalry?

Nothing in the evidence suggests that Washington is at war with Beijing. Indeed, the two powers professed their fondness for each other at the recent Trump-Xi gala summit in Washington.

But the Iran conflict is putting the two powers in direct competition over energy, sanctions, technology, maritime security and, perhaps most crucially, the future balance of power in the Middle East.

China occupies a special position in Iran's wartime economy. It is Iran's largest oil customer, accounting for 13-14% of China's oil imports before the war, and has remained one of Tehran's most important economic partners throughout the conflict.

Those purchases have given Iran a crucial revenue source amid US-led sanctions. Independent Chinese refineries have played an outsize role because they are less exposed to the Western financial system than China's major state-owned oil companies.

Washington has responded by widening sanctions against Chinese companies, traders and logistics networks tied to Iranian oil and sensitive technology. It has also targeted China-linked procurement networks accused of helping Iran acquire technology potentially relevant for nuclear research and missile development.