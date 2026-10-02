Water Heating Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of A.O. Smith, Rheem Manufacturing Company, And Robert Bosch Gmbh

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Energy Efficiency, Smart Controls and Low-Emission Technologies Drive Water Heating Opportunities Across Residential and Commercial Markets

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Water Heating Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water heating market was valued at USD 143.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 277.2 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Market growth is being driven by the increasing global emphasis on energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and lower operating costs. Rising energy prices are encouraging households, businesses, and industrial operators to replace conventional equipment with high-efficiency water heating systems. Heat pump water heaters, solar-assisted solutions, hybrid systems, and smart connected units are gaining traction due to their ability to optimize energy consumption and support sustainability objectives.

The transition toward low-emission infrastructure is also accelerating investment in modern water heating technologies. Supportive government policies, energy-efficiency standards, and building regulations are prompting property owners and organizations to adopt systems that reduce fuel consumption and improve operational performance. Continued innovation in digital controls, connected monitoring, and application-specific equipment is expected to reinforce global water heating market growth through 2035.

Residential Water Heating Leads Global Demand

The residential water heating segment accounted for 83.6% of the global market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7% through 2035. Demand is supported by residential construction, infrastructure modernization, and consumer interest in reducing utility expenses. The growing adoption of advanced and hybrid water heating systems is further strengthening the segment by offering greater operating flexibility and protection against fluctuations in energy prices.

Renovation activity and the replacement of aging equipment are creating additional opportunities for manufacturers. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing high-efficiency models that provide reliable performance while supporting household energy conservation and emissions-reduction goals.

Water Heater Segment Positioned for Significant Expansion

The water heater segment is expected to reach USD 76 billion by 2035. Growth will be supported by construction investment, renovation projects across public and private infrastructure, and increasing consumer spending on modern household appliances. Regulatory reforms promoting efficient heating equipment are also accelerating the transition toward advanced systems in residential and commercial applications.

Greater awareness of energy conservation, combined with the availability of connected and low-emission products, is improving market penetration. Manufacturers are responding with systems designed to enhance performance, simplify control, and reduce long-term energy costs.

U.S. Water Heating Market Benefits from Efficiency Mandates

The U.S. water heating market was valued at USD 8.1 billion in 2025. Supportive regulations, energy-efficiency mandates, and policy frameworks focused on reducing carbon emissions are influencing purchasing decisions across residential and commercial sectors. Requirements encouraging high-efficiency equipment, including condensing technologies, are contributing to improved energy savings and wider adoption of modern water heating systems.

Competitive Landscape and Corporate Strategies

Major companies operating in the global water heating market include A.O. Smith, ALFA LAVAL, Ariston Holding, Bajaj Electricals, BDR Thermea Group, Bradford White Corporation, Carrier, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Danfoss, Emerson Electric, GE Appliances, Group Atlantic, Haier Group, Havells India, Honeywell International, IHI Corporation, Johnson Controls, Lennox International, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Noritz America, Panasonic, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Rinnai America Corporation, Robert Bosch, Saudi Ceramic Company, STIEBEL ELTRON, Thermax, Vaillant, and Viessmann.

Leading manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce high-efficiency, low-emission water heating solutions aligned with global sustainability targets. Strategic priorities include smart technology integration, digital controls, energy optimization, production capacity expansion, and stronger international distribution networks. Partnerships with construction companies, utilities, and energy service providers are also supporting product adoption in new infrastructure and retrofit projects.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast Coverage



Global water heating market trends, growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape assessment, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, technology and application segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035 Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research approach

1.2 Quality commitments

1.2.1 AI policy & data integrity commitment

1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol

1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring

1.3.1 Research trail components

1.3.2 Scoring components

1.4 Data collection

1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources

1.5 Data mining sources

1.5.1 Paid sources

1.5.1.1 Sources, by region

1.6 Base estimates and calculations

1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach

1.7 Market estimates & forecasts parameters

1.8 Forecast model

1.8.1 Quantified market impact analysis

1.8.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast

1.9 Research transparency addendum

1.9.1 Source attribution framework

1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics

1.9.3 Our commitment to trust

1.10 Market definitions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2022-2035

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Product trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Raw material availability & sourcing analysis

3.1.2 Manufacturing capacity assessment

3.1.3 Supply chain resilience & risk factors

3.1.4 Distribution network analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.5.3 Threat of new entrants

3.5.4 Threat of substitutes

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.6.1 Political factors

3.6.2 Economic factors

3.6.3 Social factors

3.6.4 Technological factors

3.6.5 Legal factors

3.6.6 Environmental factors

3.7 Cost structure analysis of water heating

3.8 Emerging opportunities & trends

3.9 Digitalization & IoT integration

3.10 Investment analysis & future prospects

3.11 Price trend analysis (USD/Unit) (Driven by Primary Research)

3.11.1 By region (Driven by Primary Research)

3.11.2 By product (Driven by Primary Research)

3.12 Trade data analysis (Driven by Primary Research)

3.12.1 Import/export value trends (Driven by Primary Research)

3.12.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact (Driven by Primary Research)

3.13 Capacity & production landscape (Driven by Primary Research)

3.13.1 Capacity by region & key producer (Driven by Primary Research)

3.13.2 Capacity utilization rates & expansion pipelines (Driven by Primary Research)

3.14 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the market (Driven by Primary Research)

3.14.1 AI-Driven production optimization (Driven by Primary Research)

3.14.2 Predictive maintenance & fault detection (Driven by Primary Research)

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2026

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis, by region, 2025

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 Latin America

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Key developments

4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.5.3 New product launches

4.5.4 Expansion plans & funding

4.6 Company tier benchmarking

4.6.1 Tier classification criteria & qualifying thresholds

4.6.2 Tier positioning matrix by revenue, geography & innovation

Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2022-2035 (USD Million & '000 Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Water heater

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Industrial

5.3 Boiler

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Industrial

Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million & '000 Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Residential

6.3 Commercial

6.4 Industrial

Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million & '000 Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 UK

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Portugal

7.3.7 Romania

7.3.8 Netherlands

7.3.9 Switzerland

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.5 Australia

7.5 Middle East & Africa

7.5.1 Saudi Arabia

7.5.2 UAE

7.5.3 Egypt

7.5.4 South Africa

7.6 Latin America

7.6.1 Brazil

7.6.2 Argentina

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 A.O. Smith

8.2 ALFA LAVAL

8.3 Ariston Holding N.V.

8.4 Bajaj Electricals

8.5 BDR Thermea Group

8.6 Bradford White Corporation

8.7 Carrier

8.8 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

8.9 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

8.10 Danfoss

8.11 Emerson Electric Co.

8.12 GE Appliances

8.13 Group Atlantic

8.14 Haier Group

8.15 Havells India Ltd.

8.16 Honeywell International Inc.

8.17 IHI Corporation

8.18 Johnson Controls

8.19 Lennox International

8.20 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

8.21 Noritz America

8.22 Panasonic

8.23 Rheem Manufacturing Company

8.24 Rinnai America Corporation

8.25 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.26 Saudi Ceramic Company

8.27 STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH & Co. KG

8.28 Thermax Limited

8.29 Vaillant

8.30 Viessmann

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900