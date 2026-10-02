Azerbaijan Is One Of The Rare Countries That Produces, Extracts, And Exports All Types Of Energy Resources - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries on a global scale that produces, extracts, and exports all types of energy resources: crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, electricity, petrochemical products, and fertilizers, the production of which primarily relies on energy, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party.

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.