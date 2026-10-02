Global Life Sciences Industry - 2026 First Quarter Executive Review Medical Ventilators Lead Growth As Biopharma, Medtech, And Digital Health Opportunities Expand Through 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quarterly life sciences intelligence spotlighting key trends, emerging opportunities, regulatory updates, sustainability metrics and investment flows.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "State of the Life Sciences Industry - 2026 First Quarter Review" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest quarterly life sciences research review identifies continued growth across pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, cell biology and the broader healthcare sector. The analysis examines major market trends, investment activity, sustainability developments, regulatory updates and emerging commercial opportunities. Key medical device segments covered in the review include negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices, nerve monitoring systems and medical ventilators.

Key Market Valuations:



The global market for negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices was valued at $2.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $3.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030.

The global nerve monitoring systems market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $3 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030. The global medical ventilators market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $4.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Among the medical device markets assessed, medical ventilators are projected to record the highest growth rate through 2030. The market is forecast to expand by $1.7 billion from its 2024 valuation, reflecting sustained demand for respiratory care technologies and continued investment in critical care capabilities. This outlook indicates significant opportunities for medical device manufacturers, healthcare technology providers, investors and organizations evaluating developments within the global respiratory care market.

The negative pressure wound therapy devices market is also positioned for steady expansion. Its anticipated increase from $2.7 billion in 2024 to $3.8 billion by 2030 highlights ongoing commercial activity in advanced wound care. Market participants can use the review to assess growth prospects, investment patterns and strategic priorities affecting the NPWT devices sector.

Nerve monitoring systems represent another expanding segment of the global medical devices market. With revenue projected to rise from $2.2 billion in 2024 to $3 billion by 2030, the sector offers measurable opportunities for companies involved in monitoring technologies, surgical systems and related healthcare applications. The forecast supports strategic evaluation of product development, market entry and competitive positioning.

Research Coverage and Strategic Insights

The quarterly research review provides a consolidated assessment of the life sciences landscape, connecting market valuations with regulatory, investment and sustainability considerations. It summarizes recent developments across pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, cell biology and healthcare while identifying trends that may influence business planning and market performance.

Data visualizations support the analysis by presenting essential metrics, including market size and investment flows. These insights enable decision makers to compare sector performance, monitor capital allocation and evaluate areas of potential growth. Coverage of sustainability trends also helps organizations assess how environmental and operational priorities are shaping the life sciences and healthcare markets.

In addition to syndicated research, the review supports customized research requirements. Available solutions include targeted market research addressing specific business challenges and data reports designed for quantitative analysis. These services can assist companies, investors and industry stakeholders with competitive intelligence, opportunity assessment, strategic planning and evidence based decision making.

By combining medical device market forecasts with broader life sciences research, the report offers a focused resource for organizations tracking global healthcare market growth through 2030. Its coverage of NPWT devices, nerve monitoring systems and medical ventilators provides actionable context for evaluating demand, investment potential and evolving market priorities.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Industry Lens on Transformation and Growth



State of the Life Sciences Industry

Quarterly Research Review Scope Analyst Viewpoint

Chapter 2 Medical Devices and Surgical - Quarterly Review



State of Industry - Medical Devices and Surgical The Analyst's Medical Devices and Surgical Research Review Scope

Chapter 3 Executive Summary of MDS038B - Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices: Global Markets

Chapter 4 Executive Summary of MDS035B - Global Nerve Monitoring Systems Market

Chapter 5 Executive Summary of MDS011B - Global Medical Ventilators Market

Chapter 6 Executive Summary of MDS042B - Dermatology Devices: Global Markets

Chapter 7 Executive Summary of MDS112A - Pacemakers: Global Markets

Chapter 8 Cell Biology - Quarterly Review



State of Industry- Cell Biology The Analyst's BIO Research Review Scope

Chapter 9 Executive Summary of BIO208D - Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents: Global Markets

Chapter 10 Executive Summary of BIO220C - Oligonucleotides: Global Markets

Chapter 11 Executive Summary of BIO191B - Global Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market

Chapter 12 Executive Summary of BIO272A -Mesotherapy: Global Markets

Chapter 13 Executive Summary of BIO074E - Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets

Chapter 14 Executive Summary of BIO200B - Cloud Computing in Cell Biology Genomics and Drug Development: Global Markets

Chapter 15 Executive Summary of BIO179B - Validation Calibration and Standardization in the Life Sciences Market

Chapter 16 Executive Summary of BIO200B - Global DNA Read, Write and Edit Market

Chapter 17 Executive Summary of BIO275A - Decentralized Clinical Trials: Global Markets

Chapter 18 Pharmaceuticals-Quarterly Review



State of the Industry-Pharmaceuticals The Analyst's PHM Research Review Scope

Chapter 19 Executive Summary of PHM261B - Monoclonal Antibodies for Oncology: Global Markets

Chapter 20 Executive Summary of PHM288A - Radioligand Therapeutics in Cancer Treatment: Global Market

Chapter 21 Executive Summary of PHM249B - Immunotherapy Drugs: Global Markets

Chapter 22 Executive Summary of PHM188B - Neuroprotective Agents: Therapeutic Applications and Global Markets

Chapter 23 Executive Summary of PHM217B - Cannabis Market: Products, Technologies, and Applications

Chapter 24 Executive Summary of PHM206B - Lung Cancer Therapeutics: Global Markets

Chapter 25 Executive Summary of PHM290A - Global Bispecific Antibodies Market

Chapter 26 Healthcare Maintenance - Quarterly Review



State of Industry - Healthcare Maintenance The Analyst's HLC Research Review Scope

Chapter 27 Executive Summary of HLC029G - Global Markets for Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics

Chapter 28 Executive Summary of HLC081F-Sleep Aids: Technologies and Global Markets

Chapter 29 Executive Summary of HLC315A - Global Sleep Software Market

Chapter 30 Executive Summary of HLC312A - 3D Protein Structure Analysis: Global Markets

Chapter 31 Executive Summary of HLC071F - Infusion Pumps and Devices: Technologies and Global Markets

Chapter 32 Executive Summary of HLC197B - Noninvasive Cancer Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets

Chapter 33 Executive Summary of HLC079E - Technologies for Long-term Care and Home Healthcare: Global Markets

Shared Subchapters for Chapters 2, 8, 18 and 26



Key Moves and Milestones Emerging Trends Reshaping the Future

Core Subchapters for Executive Summaries in Chapters 3-17, 19-25 and 27-33



Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis Conclusion

Growth and Technology Subchapters for Chapters 3-12, 15-17, 19, 21-25 and 27-33



Market Growth Factors Emerging Technologies

Additional Subchapters for Chapter 13



Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies

Additional Subchapters for Chapter 14



Market Growth Factors Technological Advances

Additional Subchapters for Chapter 20



Current Market Scenario

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies

Chapter 34 Upcoming Reports

List of Upcoming Reports

List of Tables [34]

List of Figures [28]

For more information about this report visit

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