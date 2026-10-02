Modi Honours Pilot Machchhar After Flydubai Emergency Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiPrime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Captain Smit Machchhar as a“hero” for his actions during a cockpit emergency aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, saying his courage helped avert a major tragedy.
Modi said on Thursday that Machchhar showed“immense courage” and an unwavering determination to protect others despite suffering serious injuries.“India is proud of Captain Machchhar,” he said, while wishing the pilot a speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health. PM India
Flydubai has confirmed that an altercation occurred in the flight deck of flight FZ1073 on Wednesday while the Boeing 737 MAX 8 was travelling from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport. The airline has not publicly endorsed more specific accounts about how the confrontation began or its motive, saying those questions remain under formal investigation.
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