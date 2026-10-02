MSIG Malaysia Reinforces Long-Term Commitment To Community Resilience Through Partnership With Epic Homes Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Initiative combines housing support with fire insurance protection to provide greater financial security for Orang Asli families

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2026 – MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd (“MSIG Malaysia”), the country's third largest fire insurer, has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to strengthening community resilience through its continued collaboration with EPIC Homes. The initiative reflects the joint effort of MSIG Malaysia and EPIC Homes to support Orang Asli families through housing initiatives and fire insurance protection.

As part of this long-standing collaboration, MSIG Malaysia continues to provide fire insurance protection for homes built by EPIC Homes for the Orang Asli families. This insurance coverage helps families manage the financial impact of unforeseen incidents while reinforcing the long-term resilience of the Orang Asli community, reflecting the company's continued efforts to protecting communities beyond traditional insurance solutions.