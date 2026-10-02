Twenty-Five Years Ago: How A Public Address Announcement Marked The End Of Swissair
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Eine Lautsprecherdurchsage besiegelte das Ende der Swissair
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Read more: Eine Lautsprecherdurchsage besiegelte das Ende der Swi
Several thousand passengers had already been waiting at Kloten Airport for hours that Tuesday. Across the world, a total of around 20,000 travellers were waiting for their flights, many of whom had already checked in their luggage. Yet for hours, the display board showed only“delayed” for all Swissair flights.
At 3:45pm, Swissair finally informed the media – at that time still by fax – that it would be suspending flight operations with immediate effect. It had been unable to purchase any more fuel, meaning that its 260 aircraft had to remain grounded. At 4:17pm, an airport employee finally announced over the public address system that the airline, once the pride of the nation, had been grounded. Despite the company's well-known problems, nobody had expected this.More More Swissair grounding: 15 years on
This content was published on Oct 2, 2016 It was a national shock which gave the government and banks pause for thought.“My world collapsed,” recalls one former Swissair flight attendant.Read more: Swissair grounding: 15 yea
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