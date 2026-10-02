Karzai Condemns Pakistani Airstrikes On Kunar, Helmand As Aggression

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has condemned Pakistani airstrikes on residential areas in eastern Kunar and southern Helmand, calling them aggression against Afghanistan's territory and a violation of its sovereignty.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said Pakistani aircraft bombed civilian homes on Thursday in the Chogam area of Shultan district in Kunar and the Safar area of Garmsher district in Helmand.

He said nine people, including women and children, were martyred and 11 others wounded, while three homes were destroyed.

Mujahid condemned the attacks, calling them aggression and a crime against all accepted principles.

Karzai also strongly condemned the Pakistani airstrikes in a post on X, describing them as aggression against Afghanistan's territory and a violation of its sovereignty.

He said:“The people of Afghanistan will stand united in defending their homeland against foreign aggression. I urge Pakistan's leaders, instead of shifting blame and killing Afghan women and children, to review their hostile policies and plans, stop promoting extremism and sowing discord and engage with Afghanistan as a neighbour on the basis of good-neighbourly relations and civilized interaction.”

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