Ministry Of Communications And Information Technlogy Signs Mou With Pwc Middle East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has signed an MoU with PwC Middle East to strengthen cooperation in strategic consulting and knowledge sharing.

The agreement provides a framework for cooperation aimed at developing the capabilities of employees and leaders within the ministry's Digital Government Affairs sector, while drawing on

specialised consulting expertise to support the sector's priorities.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the ministry by Farha Al Kuwari, Director of Digital Transformation Excellence, and by Joseph Abboud, Partner in Technology, Digital Transformation and Digital Government Consulting at PwC Middle East.

The partnership will focus on skills development and professional expertise, with the aim of improving the implementation of digital transformation initiatives and supporting the continued development of government services.

Areas of cooperation will include training, knowledge and expertise exchange, as well as the preparation of specialised reports and thought-leadership papers on digital government.

The agreement will also provide opportunities to learn from international experiences and emerging technologies and their applications, helping identify development opportunities and adapt relevant global best practices to the sector's needs.