Taste Of Shangri-La Brings A World Of Flavour To Colombo And Hambantota

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Shangri-La Colombo and Shangri-La Hambantota have announced a month-long dining programme running from 1 to 31 October as part of the hotel group's Taste of Shangri-La campaign.

The Sri Lankan programme includes four dining experiences across the two properties.

It forms part of a wider campaign involving 25 restaurants and bars at 11 Shangri-La hotels in Asia, according to the group. Menus and activities are built around regional ingredients and culinary traditions.

The Colombo property will host specially developed experiences at participating dining outlets, while the Hambantota resort will contribute a separate programme on the south coast.

The month-long format brings the two Sri Lankan hotels into the same campaign while allowing each property to present its own dining offering.

Shangri-La described the programme as an opportunity to explore destinations through food. The campaign combines regional culinary traditions with dining experiences developed by participating hotels.

The Sri Lankan events extend the programme across the capital and Hambantota, offering diners different settings within the group's local portfolio.

The campaign is scheduled to run until 31 October.