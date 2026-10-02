Aberdeen Group's Baraka Introduces 'Deliciously Smart' Gummies To Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Baraka, a wellness brand under Aberdeen Holdings, said it has introduced three gummy products in Sri Lanka, with the range available through GLOMARK supermarkets and online.

The products are Black Seed Oil Gummies, Ashwagandha Gummies and Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies. The company describes the range as a way to offer familiar wellness ingredients in a format intended to be convenient and enjoyable.

According to the company, the gummies use natural bee honey as their main sweetener, naturally occurring flavours and colours, and pectin as a plant-based gelling agent. Baraka said the range is gelatin-free.

The announcement focuses on product formulation and consumer convenience as the brand expands its wellness portfolio. The company said development of the range considered taste and ease of use alongside its positioning in the wellness market.

Ihshan Abdeen, chief operating officer of Bio Extracts, said the launch reflected efforts to respond to changing consumer expectations.

“Consumer expectations around wellness continue to evolve, and innovation is about responding to those changes in meaningful ways. With Baraka Gummies, we have taken familiar wellness ingredients and created a format that is easier and more enjoyable to incorporate into everyday life.”

Abdeen described the products as a further step in Baraka's development and linked the launch to Aberdeen Holdings' approach to innovation.

The company said the range was intended to respond to demand for products that could fit into consumers' daily routines. It presented the combination of ingredients, gummy format and flavour as central to that approach.

The release, dated 23 September, announced availability at GLOMARK supermarkets across Sri Lanka and through online channels.

Baraka said the introduction formed part of its continuing development of consumer offerings, with convenience, taste and the overall customer experience guiding the expansion of its product portfolio.