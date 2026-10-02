Xpressjobs Named Official Recruitment Partner Of Sri Lanka Skills Expo 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) XpressJobs has been appointed recruitment partner for Sri Lanka Skills Expo 2026, which is scheduled for 23 to 25 October at Viharamahadevi Park and Green Path Avenue in Colombo.

The appointment marks the platform's third consecutive year of participation. Its role will focus on helping visitors connect their skills and training with employment opportunities across different sectors.

The partnership was signed at the Ministry of Education. Participants included Agriculture Sector Skills Council chairman Kavinda Dissanayake, retired Brigadier Chanaka Prathapasinghe, representing the exhibition steering committee and council, XpressJobs representative Tyner Fernando and chief operating officer Dr. Oshadie Korale.

The fourth edition of the exhibition will run under the theme“Skills for Life”. It is organised by the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, together with the Agriculture Sector Skills Council, Industry Sector Skills Councils and the Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission.

Organisers expect more than 300,000 visitors and participants. The programme will include six strategic arenas and more than 200 spaces, bringing together students, school leavers, skilled workers, training providers and employers.

XpressJobs plans to help visitors explore school-leaver employment, skilled jobs, internships and trainee positions, as well as remote and hybrid roles. The platform reports a network of more than 12,000 employers and says it has facilitated more than seven million job applications.

Korale said the partnership sought to bridge the gap between people developing their skills and employers looking for talent.

XpressJobs first participated in 2024 as the official local recruitment partner and returned in 2025 before its latest appointment.

The exhibition was launched in July and is supported by NIBM – The City University, ESOFT, Toyota Lanka and VTA. Its programme brings education, training and employment services together at the two Colombo venues over the three-day event.