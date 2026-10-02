I Am Confident That Every Patriotic Azerbaijani Takes Pride In Their State - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)I am confident that all of us-every patriotic Azerbaijani and citizen of Azerbaijan-take pride in our state, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

“We have achieved an unprecedented Victory on a global scale. And, I repeat, we did it single-handedly,” the head of state added.

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.