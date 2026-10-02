COSRX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

The Autumn Skin Reset: 3 Must-Have Barrier Solutions at Exclusive Amazon Deal Prices

02.10.2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BERLIN, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the globally loved Korean skincare brand known for effective, ingredient-focused solutions, is bringing up to 56% off its skincare favorites to Amazon UK Prime Big Deal Days, taking place for just two days from 6–7 October.



As temperatures drop and skincare routines shift for autumn, skin needs extra hydration and barrier protection. To help prepare for the colder months ahead, COSRX presents the 'Autumn Skin Reset' during Prime Big Deal Days. Whether your skin needs a hydration reset, a longer-term focus on skin longevity or extra barrier support and daily protection, explore the three edits below to find the care that best suits your needs. The RESET Edit: Restore Hydration & Glow Up to 60% Off | Start with Snail Mucin to replenish moisture Colder, drier weather can leave skin calling for more hydration, making autumn a natural time to bring moisture and glow back into focus. COSRX's iconic Advanced Snail Mucin duo is designed to replenish moisture levels and boost your skin's natural radiance in two easy steps. Powered by 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (€10.00, 60% off) delivers a weightless burst of hydration and a glassy sheen. The Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream (€10.99, 58% off) follows up with rich moisture, locking in hydration to keep skin visibly plump, smooth, and glowing all day long. The SKIN LONGEVITY Edit: Build a Skin Longevity Routine with Peptides Up to 44% Off | Think beyond the season with peptide care Beyond addressing immediate seasonal concerns, autumn can also be an opportunity to take a longer-term approach to skincare. COSRX's peptide edit focuses on skin longevity, incorporating consistent, targeted care to support firmer, smoother and healthy-looking skin over time. For Prime Big Deal Days, COSRX brings together peptide-rich formulas designed to enhance skin firmness across everyday and targeted care. The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum (€15.49, 38% off) is a lightweight first-step booster that primes skin in your daily routine, while The Peptide Collagen Eye Patch (€12.99, 44% off) delivers a concentrated treatment to refresh and smooth the delicate eye area. At the heart of the edit is the NEW Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum (€21.49, 20% off), a key innovation in COSRX's skin longevity approach. Pairing copper peptides with bakuchiol, a gentler alternative to retinol, the formula targets the appearance of elasticity, firmness and youthful-looking bounce. Together, the trio offers a way to incorporate peptide care across daily, targeted and more intensive skin longevity routines. The PROTECTION Edit: Strengthen the Barrier & Keep SPF in Check Up to 41% Off | Prepare skin for colder months with Ceramides + Daily SPF This edit is all about protection, supporting the skin barrier with ceramide-powered moisture, while keeping daily SPF in the routine beyond summer. Together, the two form a simple defence strategy to help keep skin protected throughout the season. The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer (€14.80, 36% off) provides ceramide-powered moisture to help support the skin barrier and keep skin feeling comfortable through changing weather. For daytime protection, the Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ (€10.00, 41% off), which ranked No.1 in Amazon's Face Sunscreen category in both Germany and UK during April and May 2026 - provides high UVA and UVB protection in a lightweight, invisible formula. Made with 66.4% Aloe Leaf Water and Witch Hazel, it makes daily SPF easy to carry from autumn into winter. One More for the PBDD Basket: A PDRN Glow Mask at 29% Off Beyond the Autumn Skin Reset edit, one more COSRX favorite is joining the Prime Big Deal Days line-up. The PDRN Exosome Skinplaning Glaze Mask (€12.08, 29% off), a peel-off mask powered by PDRN and exosomes to leave skin looking smooth, glazed and radiant will also be available at a special price during the two-day event. The full COSRX Prime Big Deal Days line-up will be available through the official COSRX Amazon Brand Store from 6–7 October. About COSRX

Founded in 2013, COSRX is a global derma skincare brand known for its "essentials-only" approach: highly effective ingredients, concentrated formulas, and affordable prices. Trusted by millions worldwide and powered by social media virality, COSRX has grown into one of the most influential K-beauty brands across skincare and haircare. Discover COSRX on Amazon. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.







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