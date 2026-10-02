If Heydar Aliyev Had Been In Azerbaijan At That Time, He Would Never Have Allowed Separatist Tendencies To Take Root In Garabagh - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)If Heydar Aliyev had been in Azerbaijan at that time, he would never have allowed these calamities to befall the Azerbaijani people, nor would he ever have permitted separatist tendencies to take root in Garabagh, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

The head of state emphasized that, knowing all this full well, the Azerbaijani people linked their hopes for salvation solely with Heydar Aliyev.

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.