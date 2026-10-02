Klarmo Announces New Tool for Monitoring Net Worth, Cash Flow, and Portfolio Risk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klarmo, a modern platform for tracking net worth and portfolios, just released a set of new tools. The goal is to help private investors, family offices, and anyone working toward long-term financial freedom.

With these tools, you can track your net worth, your cash flow, and how much risk is tied to your portfolio. You also get a clear picture of your finances in one place.

Markets change over time. Because of that, Klarmo is focused on bringing different types of assets together. This includes investments as well as alternative assets, all under one easy-to-use dashboard. These updates add to what Klarmo already offers. They make it easier to review your total portfolio value, check performance, look at expected returns, and view past financial details.

Klarmo adds tools that track key areas like risk in your portfolio, cash on hand, how assets are valued, currency risk, and what future cash flows could look like. It also takes into account your salary and your day-to-day costs, so you can see more of the full picture.

You can use the platform on many devices. It works on the web, on Mac, on iPhone and iPad, and on Android. That means you can check in and stay on top of your plans wherever you are. The team also focused on making the experience feel easier. These new tools are built with the user in mind.

Whether you have been investing for a while or you are just getting started, Klarmo aims to give you what you need. You can use it to get clearer views and feel more sure about how you plan your investments.

About Klarmo:

Klarmo is a platform for tracking net worth and portfolios. It is built for private investors, family offices, and individuals who want long-term financial independence. With Klarmo, you can place different assets in one place. This gives you a clearer view of your wealth. You can then see where you stand and decide what to do next.





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Klarmo Announces New Tool for Monitoring Net Worth, Cash Flow, and Portfolio Risk

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