'You Are My Biggest Idol': Emotional Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar Tells PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Indian captain Smit Machchhar, visibly moved and emotional over receiving a telephone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, told him that he was his biggest idol and someone he always looked up to.

The wounded flydubai pilot, currently recuperating at a hospital in the UAE, received a telephone call from PM Modi earlier in the day, as the latter enquired about his well-being and wished him a speedy recovery.

PM Modi, in the video call with the brave Indian pilot, praised his valour and lauded his heroics that helped save more than 170 lives on the flydubai flight and also prevented a possible 9/11 attack.

Smit Machchhar said that receiving PM Modi's call made him extremely proud and that he never imagined he would get the opportunity to speak with him.

He also told the Prime Minister that whenever he is surrounded by difficult situations, he recites the Hanuman Chalisa.

When he was stabbed inside the cockpit and struggled to rescue the fliers, he recited the Hanuman Chalisa during the difficult moment.

PM Modi also spoke with Smit's mother, Geeta Ben and applauded his upbringing with the values and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

The Prime Minister assured the Indian pilot and his family of all possible help, including medical assistance in his recovery.

PM Modi applauded the courage and resourcefulness of Captain Smit, whose act of bravery has become a global talking point.

Smit Machchhar's heroics mid-air in the flydubai's Dubai-Tel Aviv flight came when he was attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot inside the cockpit. Despite facing grievous injuries, the 'collapsed' captain didn't give in and opened the cockpit door by pressing the door latch, allowing the passengers to enter the cockpit and subdue the attacking co-pilot.

The Captain's presence of mind, resourcefulness and the act of bravery saved the lives of more than 170 people on board.