War Update: 207 Combat Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in a Facebook update on the situation as of 08:00 on Friday, October 2.

Russian forces carried out 95 airstrikes, dropping 284 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 8,891 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,705 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian military positions, including 41 using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Among the settlements shelled by Russian forces were Tovstodubove, Sopych, Bachivsk, Potapivka, Koreniok, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Kucherivka, Malushyne, Buvalyne, Svoboda, Buniachyne, Kruzhok, Bezsalivka, Volfyne, Novokostiantynivka, Rohizne, Khotin, Pysarivka, Ivolzhanske, Korchakivka, Khrapivshchyna, Marine, Sadky, Mohrytsia and Myropillia in the Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka and Kliusy in the Chernihiv region. Airstrikes hit Rozhkovychi, Yastrubshchyna, Sumy and Osoivka.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces and artillery struck three UAV control posts, five areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, and one other important enemy target.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, no Russian assault operations were recorded during the previous day. The aggressor conducted five airstrikes using 10 guided aerial bombs and carried out 151 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, four of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian units repelled 11 Russian attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near Lyman, Vovchansk and Chaikivka, as well as toward Mala Vovcha and Radkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces made one attempt to improve their positions by conducting an assault toward Novoosynove.

Attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses were repelled in the Lyman direction, where Russian forces launched three attacks near Nadiia, Novoselivka and Dibrova.

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In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces conducted seven assault operations near Ozerne, Yampil and Kryva Luka, and toward Pyskуnivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 27 attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Sofiivka and Vilne, and toward Osykove and Hruzke.

Russian forces carried out 30 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. They attempted to advance near Krasnopodillia, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Svitle, Vodianske and Molodetske, and toward Hannivka, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, according to updated information, Russian forces launched one attack near Ternove.

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian defensive positions five times. They attempted to advance near Huliaipole and toward Rizdvianka, Dolynka and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian forces made three attempts to improve their positions, attacking toward Pavlivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groups were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, total Russian military losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to October 2, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,537,390 personnel, including 1,520 over the previous day.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine