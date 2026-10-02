Apryl Pope Founder Of Pope Financial Planning Interviewed On Podcast Discussing When Has Someone Done Enough To Retire?

CINCINNATI, OH - October 02, 2026 - Apryl Pope discussing When Has Someone Done Enough to Retire?

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In this episode of Influential Entrepreneurs, the host had the pleasure of speaking with Apryl Pope, the founder of Pope Financial Planning. The conversation explored the critical question that many people approaching retirement ask themselves:“Have I done enough to retire?”

Understanding Your Retirement Lifestyle Costs

Retirement is often viewed as the golden years-a time to relax, travel, and enjoy life after decades of hard work. However, the question of whether one has done enough to retire can loom large in the minds of many. As financial professional Apryl Pope highlights in a recent podcast episode, the core of this question revolves around understanding your lifestyle costs in retirement. This essay will explore the importance of assessing retirement lifestyle costs, the factors that influence these costs, and how to create a sustainable financial plan that aligns with your retirement goals.

The Importance of Assessing Lifestyle Costs

One of the most significant misconceptions about retirement planning is the focus on account balances alone. While having a substantial nest egg is undoubtedly important, it is the lifestyle you wish to maintain that ultimately dictates whether your savings will be sufficient. As Apryl Pope points out, two individuals may have the same amount saved for retirement-say, a million dollars-but their financial situations can be drastically different based on their lifestyle choices and expenses.

To effectively plan for retirement, it is crucial to start with a clear understanding of what your life will cost. This includes not only your basic living expenses such as housing, food, and healthcare but also discretionary spending on travel, hobbies, and other activities that contribute to a fulfilling retirement. By defining your desired lifestyle, you can create a more accurate financial picture that goes beyond mere numbers in an investment account.

Factors Influencing Retirement Costs

Several factors can influence your retirement lifestyle costs, and understanding these can help you make informed decisions about your financial future:

: Whether you own your home outright, have a mortgage, or are renting can significantly impact your monthly expenses. A paid-off home can reduce financial stress, while ongoing mortgage payments can strain your budget.: As people age, healthcare costs tend to increase. Planning for these expenses is essential, as they can vary widely based on individual health needs and insurance coverage.: Your retirement lifestyle is shaped by your interests and desires. For some, this may mean traveling extensively, while others may prefer a quieter life at home. Understanding what brings you joy will help you allocate your resources accordingly.: The cost of living can change over time due to inflation, and market conditions can affect your investment returns. It's important to factor in these variables when planning your retirement budget.: If you plan to support family members, such as children or elderly parents, this can add additional costs to your retirement budget. It is vital to consider these obligations when assessing your financial readiness.

Creating a Sustainable Financial Plan

Once you have a clear understanding of your retirement lifestyle costs, the next step is to create a sustainable financial plan. Here are some strategies to consider:

: Develop a comprehensive budget that outlines your expected expenses in retirement. This should include both fixed and variable costs, allowing you to see where your money will go.: Identify all potential income sources, including Social Security, pensions, investments, and any part-time work. Understanding how much income you can expect will help you gauge whether your savings are sufficient.: Consider how much you can safely withdraw from your retirement accounts each year without depleting your savings. Financial advisors often recommend a withdrawal rate of around 4%, but this can vary based on individual circumstances.: Your retirement plan should not be static. Regularly review and adjust your budget and investment strategy to reflect changes in your lifestyle, expenses, and market conditions.: Engaging with a financial planner can provide valuable insights and help you navigate the complexities of retirement planning. A planner can assist in creating a personalized strategy that aligns with your unique goals and needs.

Conclusion

Understanding your retirement lifestyle costs is a critical component of effective retirement planning. By focusing on what your life will cost rather than just your account balance, you can create a more accurate and sustainable financial plan. As Apryl Pope emphasizes, retirement is not just about having enough money; it's about having enough to support the life you envision. By taking the time to assess your lifestyle costs and plan accordingly, you can approach retirement with confidence and clarity, knowing that you have prepared for the future you desire.

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Apryl shared:“What is your life cost? Right. That's important. Like what does your life cost? And, you've built this, this nest egg or whatever it is, but can what you've built really support that life that you want? So, as we mentioned, two people, they both can have, even if we, we hear all the time is a million dollars enough to retire. Two people can both have a million dollars in completely different positions.”

About Apryl Pope

Apryl Pope, CFP®, CPFA®, CEPA®, is the Founder and Lead Financial Advisor of Pope Financial Planning, where she helps successful professionals approaching retirement turn what they've built into a clear plan for what comes next.

With more than a decade of experience, Apryl serves as a Personal CFO to individuals and couples typically within 10 years of retirement, coordinating retirement, investments, taxes, insurance, estate planning, and other major financial decisions. Her planning-first approach provides comprehensive guidance without requiring clients to move all of their existing investments.

A former Peace Corps Volunteer and lifelong educator, Apryl was named a 2025 Woman of Excellence by the National Association of Plan Advisors. She lives in Cincinnati with her husband and three sons and understands firsthand how career, family, and life priorities shape financial decisions.

Her goal is to help clients move from asking,“Have I done enough?” to feeling confident about what comes next.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC.

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The opinions voiced in this show are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. To determine which strategies or investments may be suitable for you, consult the appropriate qualified professional prior to making a decision. This material is for general information and educational purposes only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Investing involves risk including the loss of principal. There is no assurance that the views or strategies discussed are suitable for all investors or will yield positive outcomes.