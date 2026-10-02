UA Legacy Grants Deploys 200 Clean Water Filters In Kakuma, Kenya, Advancing Rapid Clean Water Deployment Model

MENAFN - GetNews)“Kakuma is the proof-of-model for a repeatable clean-water platform designed to be deployed wherever safe drinking water is urgently needed.” - Mark Miller, Founder, UA Legacy GrantsUA Legacy Grants, a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Mark Miller, has deployed 200 gravity-fed water filtration systems in Kakuma, Kenya. The milestone advances the organization's Rapid Clean Water Deployment model and its larger goal of 1,000 systems capable of supporting safe drinking-water needs for up to 300,000 people daily.



Mark Miller, Founder, UA Legacy Grants

RICHMOND, Indiana - October 2, 2026 - UA Legacy Grants, a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Mark Miller, has deployed 200 gravity-fed water filtration systems in Kakuma, Kenya, marking a milestone in the organization's Rapid Clean Water Deployment initiative.

The 200 systems represent the first phase of a larger goal to deploy 1,000 filtration systems. At full deployment, the initiative is designed to provide decentralized filtration capacity capable of supporting safe drinking-water needs for up to 300,000 people per day.

Each filtration system can filter up to approximately 150 gallons of water daily and potentially support the drinking-water needs of up to 300 people per day, depending on usage and local conditions. The gravity-fed systems require no electricity or chemicals and can be backwashed and reused rather than depending on routine replacement cartridges.

For UA Legacy Grants, the Kakuma initiative is also intended to test and document a model that could be adapted for other communities.

The organization is developing Kakuma as the proof-of-model for its Rapid Clean Water Deployment platform, an approach designed for potential use in refugee camps, disaster zones, rural villages and other underserved or crisis-affected communities.

“Kakuma is the proof-of-model for a repeatable clean-water platform designed to be deployed wherever safe drinking water is urgently needed,” said Mark Miller, founder of UA Legacy Grants.“The objective is not simply to distribute filtration systems. It is to build a process that can be deployed, taught, measured, documented and repeated," emphased Mark Miller.

The model combines gravity-fed filtration technology with local partnerships, distribution, recipient training, follow-up and impact documentation. Local participation is intended to help communities operate and maintain the systems while providing information that can be used to evaluate and improve future deployments.

With 200 of the planned 1,000 filtration systems now deployed, 800 systems remain to reach the current Kakuma project goal. UA Legacy Grants is seeking philanthropic, foundation, corporate, church and humanitarian partnerships to support the remaining deployment and future projects.

The larger objective is to establish a practical framework that can be adapted when communities face displacement, natural disasters, poverty, inadequate infrastructure or other barriers to safe drinking water.

“Our vision goes beyond Kakuma,” Mark Miller said.“What is learned and documented here can help us improve the model and prepare it for deployment in other communities. The goal is to create something practical, sustainable and repeatable," added the UA Legacy Grants founder.

UA Legacy Grants is now moving into the next phase of the Kakuma initiative while documenting results from the first 200 systems and applying those lessons to the remaining deployment.

About The Company Being Featured:

UA Legacy Grants is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by Mark Miller. The organization focuses on rapidly expanding access to safe drinking water in refugee, disaster-affected, underserved and crisis-affected communities. Its Rapid Clean Water Deployment model combines gravity-fed water filtration technology with local partnerships, distribution, training, follow-up and impact documentation. The Kakuma, Kenya initiative is being used as the proof-of-model for a repeatable clean-water deployment approach that can be adapted for other communities.

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Linkedin - Mark Miller