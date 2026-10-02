BK Healthcare Appears On Nasdaq Marketsite Screen In Times Square, Reaching More Than 4,000 Installations Worldwide

NEW YORK, NY - October 2, 2026 - During China's National Day holiday in 2026, BK Healthcare, a company focused on veterinary medical imaging, appeared on the Nasdaq MarketSite screen in Times Square, New York, presenting its brand and China-developed veterinary imaging technologies to an international audience. The appearance marked another step in the company's continued international expansion.

In recent years, the global veterinary healthcare industry has shown growing interest in digital imaging, intelligent diagnostic support and more flexible clinical imaging solutions. At the same time, veterinary imaging companies from China have been expanding beyond the domestic market and entering a wider range of international applications.

To date, BK Healthcare has achieved more than 4,000 installations worldwide, with its products used in veterinary settings across multiple countries and regions. As its international business develops, the company is continuing to expand its product, technical support and service capabilities for overseas markets.

In China, BK Healthcare has developed a veterinary imaging portfolio covering digital radiography, intelligent imaging systems, handheld DR and CT solutions. The company has also received a market-position certification recognizing it as the top-selling pet DR brand nationwide for two consecutive years.

This domestic market presence has provided a foundation for the company's continued international development.

As veterinary imaging moves toward greater digitalization and intelligent workflow integration, BK Healthcare has continued to invest in imaging products designed around changing clinical needs.

One example is BK AIDR, which integrates artificial intelligence into the veterinary digital radiography workflow. Its functions include body-thickness measurement and exposure-parameter matching, positioning monitoring, image quality control and diagnostic report generation.

By connecting different stages of the imaging process, from image acquisition to quality control and diagnostic support, AIDR is designed to support a more standardized and intelligent veterinary imaging workflow.

The BK Dynasty Series handheld DR represents another area of the company's product development. With a more flexible device format than fixed radiography systems, handheld DR can support imaging in consultation rooms, operating rooms, bedside environments and off-site veterinary scenarios.

This mobility allows veterinary institutions to extend radiographic imaging into clinical environments where fixed equipment may be less convenient to use.

At the same time, as veterinary hospitals increase their demand for more advanced imaging examinations, CT has also become part of BK Healthcare's broader product strategy. By developing different types of imaging equipment, the company is working to address a wider range of clinical needs, from routine radiography to more advanced diagnostic imaging.

These developments also reflect a broader change in the veterinary imaging industry. Imaging equipment is gradually evolving from a single diagnostic device into a more integrated system combining digital workflows, intelligent assistance, multi-scenario applications and connected imaging solutions.

For equipment manufacturers, future development is therefore likely to depend not only on hardware, but also on software capabilities, clinical adaptability, technical support and long-term service.

As its overseas presence expands, BK Healthcare is also continuing to develop localized support capabilities for international markets. Bringing veterinary imaging equipment into different countries and regions involves more than product distribution. It also requires technical training, clinical application support, after-sales service and adaptation to local market needs.

With more than 4,000 installations worldwide, BK Healthcare is extending its presence from China's veterinary healthcare market into a broader range of international applications.

Its appearance on the Nasdaq MarketSite screen in Times Square further reflected the company's direction toward greater global visibility and international development.

Looking ahead, BK Healthcare plans to continue investing in veterinary medical imaging technologies and expanding its presence in global markets. The company will continue developing products in areas including intelligent DR, handheld imaging and CT, while strengthening its product and service capabilities for overseas customers.

Starting from China and expanding internationally, BK Healthcare aims to bring more China-developed veterinary imaging technologies to veterinary professionals around the world and contribute to the wider global application of Chinese imaging technology.

About BK Healthcare (Bikang Tiancheng Shanghai Information Technology Co., Ltd.)

A global leader in veterinary imaging technology, specializing in the R&D,manufacturing, and distribution of advanced digital imaging solutions. We integrate AI, Big Data, and Cloud Computing to deliver costeffective, high-performance products that empower veterinary clinics worldwide.