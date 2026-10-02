Dr. Marylynn Lawrence Achieves No. 1 Bestseller Status With 'Heal + Grow + Scale Your Therapy Business'

MENAFN - GetNews) The #1 Best Seller, 'Heal + Grow + Scale Your Therapy Business,' gives therapists and mental health professionals a practical framework for overcoming burnout, creating sustainable income, and building practices that support their lives

BROOKLYN, NY - October 02, 2026 - Licensed clinical social worker, stress management consultant and business strategist Dr. Marylynn Lawrence has achieved No. 1 bestseller status with her book,“Heal + Grow + Scale Your Therapy Business.”

Written for therapists, social workers, counselors and other helping professionals, the book addresses a growing challenge within the mental health field: clinicians who are committed to caring for others while becoming emotionally, physically and financially depleted by the way their practices are structured.

Lawrence presents a practical path for professionals who are ready to move beyond an exhausting, hour-for-hour service model and build a profitable practice that does not depend entirely on their time, energy and emotional capacity.

About the Book

“Heal + Grow + Scale Your Therapy Business” helps mental health professionals redesign practices that may be costing them their health, relationships, peace and long-term financial security.

Drawing from her own experience with burnout, Lawrence explains that exhaustion is not evidence of greater commitment and burnout should not be considered an unavoidable part of serving clients.

The book introduces Lawrence's HEAL + GROW + SCALE Framework, which combines nervous system regulation, identity development and scalable business design. The framework helps clinicians repair their relationship with work, strengthen their capacity as business owners and expand their impact without increasing their exhaustion.

Readers will learn how to:



Reduce client loads without automatically reducing income.

Create systems that allow practices to operate more efficiently.

Develop income streams beyond one-to-one therapy sessions.

Recover from burnout without abandoning their calling.

Reclaim time for health, family, relationships and personal purpose.

Expand professional impact without increasing emotional overload. Build an ethical, aligned and financially sustainable practice.

The book is written for therapists, social workers, counselors, coaches, private practice owners and mental health professionals who are carrying heavy client demands while struggling to create the freedom and financial stability they expected from entrepreneurship.

Why the Book Matters

Mental health professionals are often trained extensively in clinical care but receive limited preparation for business ownership, operational systems, financial growth and sustainable practice development.

Without a different model, many clinicians remain dependent on high client volumes to generate revenue. This can create emotional fatigue, inconsistent income and practices that rely heavily on the owner's personal availability.

Lawrence challenges the belief that clinicians must choose between providing compassionate care and building profitable businesses. Her approach demonstrates how stronger systems, additional revenue models and healthier professional boundaries can help practitioners serve clients while protecting their own well-being.

“Heal + Grow + Scale Your Therapy Business” provides a blueprint for clinicians who want to continue making a meaningful difference without sacrificing their health, peace, or purpose.

About Dr. Marylynn Lawrence

Dr. Marylynn Lawrence is a licensed clinical social worker, certified stress management coach and consultant, hypnotherapist and business strategist who helps mental health professionals recover from burnout and build profitable, sustainable practices.

After navigating her own experience with burnout, Lawrence developed the HEAL + GROW + SCALE Framework. Her method integrates nervous system regulation, identity work, and scalable practice design to help therapists rebuild their work, income, and professional capacity without compromising their health or personal lives.

Through her work, Lawrence equips clinicians to create stronger systems, develop sustainable revenue and expand their impact while remaining aligned with the values that led them into the mental health profession.

Her mission is to demonstrate that mental health professionals do not have to choose between being excellent clinicians and building profitable, sustainable businesses.

“Heal + Grow + Scale Your Therapy Business” is available on Amazon