Dr. Jessica C. Parker's 'The NO To YES Principle' Achieves No. 1 Bestseller Status

CHERRY HILL, NJ - October 02, 2026 - Entrepreneur, agency builder and nationally recognized sales leader Dr. Jessica C. Parker has achieved No. 1 bestseller status with“The NO to YES Principle: How to Use Rejection, Adversity, and Discipline to Build a Seven-Figure Sales Career.”

The book presents rejection as a necessary part of professional development rather than evidence of failure. Drawing from nearly two decades in the insurance industry, Parker teaches sales professionals, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders how to strengthen resilience, act despite fear, and remain disciplined until consistent effort produces measurable results.

“The professionals who succeed are not always the most talented,” Parker said.“They are often the ones who refuse to quit before their results catch up with their effort.”

About the Book

“The NO to YES Principle” was inspired by Parker's journey from personal hardship and repeated rejection to building a seven-figure agency and developing successful sales leaders.

The book addresses a challenge faced by professionals across many industries: how to process rejection without allowing it to damage confidence, identity, or performance. Parker explains that rejection is not a final judgment. It is training that develops the emotional endurance required to succeed in sales, leadership and business.

Through practical instruction and real-world experience, Parker teaches readers how to take action while afraid, approach selling as service, and communicate more effectively through the 5 Sales Languages.

Unlike books centered only on motivation,“The NO to YES Principle” combines mindset development with actionable sales and communication strategies.

Who Is This Book For?

The book is written for sales professionals, insurance agents, entrepreneurs, business owners, agency builders, coaches, corporate professionals, and leaders who regularly face rejection, uncertainty, or performance pressure.

It also supports professionals who have valuable services and strong ideas but struggle with confidence, follow-up, consistency, or the emotional demands of selling.

How Readers Will Benefit

Readers will learn how to:



Separate rejection from personal identity and professional ability.

Build confidence through preparation, repetition and disciplined action.

Continue performing when immediate results are not visible.

Transform adversity into information, strength and opportunity.

Approach sales as service rather than pressure.

Recognize different communication and decision-making styles. Develop the resilience required for long-term business growth.

About Dr. Jessica C. Parker

Dr. Jessica C. Parker is an entrepreneur, speaker, agency builder, and nationally recognized sales leader with nearly two decades of experience in the insurance industry.

Through her leadership and mentorship, Parker's organization has helped protect more than 27,000 families, generated nearly $30 million in sales and developed multiple six- and seven-figure earners.

Parker trains sales professionals and business leaders to transform rejection into resilience, adversity into opportunity and disciplined effort into measurable results. Her mission is to equip professionals with the mindset, communication skills, and leadership principles required to succeed in business and life.

“The NO to YES Principle: How to Use Rejection, Adversity, and Discipline to Build a Seven-Figure Sales Career” is available thenotoyesprinciple