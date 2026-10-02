Girl Song Presents Breaks The Slasher Rule Of One Survivor On Dark-Pop Single“Final Girl”

MENAFN - GetNews)Final Girls Assemble! Kiki T, Teresa Suydam, Dina Renée, Helen, and Xoë Miles release the benefit single on the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, with Kiki T's first-year streaming royalties going to Take Back the Night

Los Angeles, United States - October 2, 2026 - Five independent women artists - Kiki T, Teresa Suydam, Dina Renée, Helen and Xoë Miles - take apart the slasher movie's one-survivor rule on“Final Girl,” a dark-pop single about surviving domestic abuse that arrives October 1 at sundown as the first release under Girl Song Presents. It lands on the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the campaign includes a full slate of activity running through October.

A slasher lets one girl make it to the end credits, treating her survival as the exception.“Final Girl” puts five of them on one record. Its narrator turns down rescue, stops running, and goes up the stairs on purpose to meet the man chasing her.“I'll lock the door / Run up the stairs / Knowing that he'll meet me there / Face to face / Cause I don't want to be saved,” she sings in the second verse. The killer does not walk away from this one.

Kiki T began writing the song as something cathartic for herself, but the project grew once she realized how far she was from being an exceptional case.“One unhinged woman who has had enough is one thing,” she says.“Five? That's unstoppable.”

She wrote the first draft around the moment in a horror film when the girl stops running and turns around, then sent the track to four artists she had met over the years at open mics and shows. Each built her own vocals and harmonies on top of it. Teresa Suydam came back with alternate lyrics, and four of her lines became the chant that closes the song, opening on“I'm a little wolf in lace tonight.” Suydam uses the same image to describe herself.“I get to be the wolf in lace. Trouble in an A-line skirt. The one everyone underestimates until it's too late,” she says. All five artists share the writing credit.

For Helen, the song belongs to a tradition she already loved.“One of my all-time favorite genres of music is country-song-where-woman-kills-her-cheating-or-abusive-husband, a la 'Goodbye Earl' by the Chicks or 'No Body, No Crime' by Taylor Swift and HAIM,” she says.“One of my OTHER favorite genres of music is pop, pop, POP! Final Girl is the ultimate amalgamation of the two, which is probably why I love it so much.”

Girl Song Presents is Kiki T's model for collaborative records built around a rotating cast. Solo artists come together for a song without joining a permanent band, with every contributor credited as a creative partner. The structure echoes artist-organized collaborative singles such as Band Aid, USA for Africa and“Sun City,” where artists who usually work apart assemble for one record and then return to their own careers.

100% of Kiki T's master streaming royalties from Final Girl will be donated for the song's first year. The beneficiary is Take Back the Night, a global movement and non-profit organization dedicated to ending sexual, relationship, and domestic violence in all its forms. The October 1 release opens Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the campaign continues throughout October with events and new partners scheduled for Day of Unity on Monday, October 5, and Purple Thursday on Thursday, October 15.

The first pushback arrived before release. A man Kiki T knows heard the song and told her men would not find it attractive, then texted a full day later to say he did not find it empowering either.“Final Girl is kind of the perfect red flag test,” she says.“If you hear five women singing about refusing to be afraid and your reaction is that it isn't attractive or empowering, maybe the song wasn't made for you. Final girls don't come out of thin air. They come out of adversity. We didn't go looking to hurt anybody, but we're sure as fuck not going to let ourselves be victims either.”

“Final Girl” was produced and mixed by Max Steger, with co-production by Kelly Towner and mastering by Rob Kleiner.

Kiki T is a Los Angeles songwriter who writes for other artists alongside her own dark-pop project. She grew up on Oahu and left a doctoral program in cognitive neuroscience to make music. She built her EPs Aqua Eterna and Aqua Obscura around water imagery. Teresa Suydam is a self-produced Indigenous and Pinay alt-pop artist and three-time Native American Music Award nominee. Dina Renée, a Knoxville native now based in Los Angeles, pairs Y2K pop nostalgia with a modern edge and has passed 1 million Spotify streams. Minneapolis singer-songwriter Helen writes pop that borrows its storytelling from country and Americana. Xoë Miles is a Los Angeles alt-pop multi-instrumentalist who writes and produces her own music and has played stages from SXSW to The Roxy.

“Final Girl” arrives October 1 at sundown on all streaming platforms. Full press kit available here.

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