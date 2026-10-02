'Deal Of The Century' Paying Dividends For FIA World Rally Championship As Ford Racing Confirms Its Return From 2028

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Dubai, UAE, 2October, 2026: The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has welcomed Ford's announcement that it will return to the FIA World Rally Championship with a full factory programme from 2028 and develop an all-new Rally1 car under the FIA's WRC27 technical regulations for 2029.

Ford's return to the championship will mark its first full works programme in the FIA WRC since 2012 and comes at a significant moment in the championship's development.

With new technical regulations arriving in 2027, increased investment under new ownership and plans to expand the WRC's presence in key markets including the United Kingdom and United States, the series is entering a new period of sporting and commercial growth.

The announcement makes Ford the fourth constructor to commit to developing a car under the FIA's new WRC27 technical regulations. Designed around safety, affordability, flexibility and accessibility, the regulations will reduce the cost of competing at the highest level of rallying, with the price of a ready-to-compete car capped at €345,000 in asphalt specification.

From 2028, Ford Racing will become directly involved in its FIA WRC programme alongside long-standing partner M-Sport, before introducing an all-new Rally1 car developed to the WRC27 technical regulations in 2029.

The commitment reflects the growing attractiveness of the FIA World Rally Championship to global automotive manufacturers and reinforces the role of FIA World Championships as genuine laboratories for the development, testing and demonstration of future technologies.

Ford's commitment follows growing interest in the new regulations from both global automotive manufacturers and independent constructors and comes as the championship has recently secured the 'Deal of the Century' and enters a new period of commercial development under its recently appointed promoter team.

The growing manufacturer interest also underlines the wider role of the FIA's World Championships as global platforms for automotive manufacturers to develop and demonstrate new technologies, test solutions in demanding competition environments and transfer knowledge between motor sport and road-going vehicles.

Ford's return to the WRC also forms part of an expanding global motor sport programme. The Blue Oval returned to the FIA Formula One World Championship in 2026, competes in the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship and is preparing to return to the top category of the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2027, having already launched its LMGT3 programme. Its WRC programme will give Ford a presence across four FIA World Championships from 2028.

Ford has played a major role in the history of the FIA World Rally Championship, with cars including the Escort, Sierra, Focus, Fiesta and Puma competing across more than five decades of international rallying.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said:“Today's announcement represents another significant moment for the FIA World Rally Championship. With a new promoter in place, three constructors already committed to the new technical regulations, and now Ford confirming its return as a full works manufacturer, there is real momentum behind the championship's next era.

“Ford is one of the great names in motorsport and its commitment to FIA World Championships continues to grow. The manufacturer returned to Formula 1 this year, is competing at the highest level of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, will return to the top category of the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2027, and from 2028 will once again compete as a works manufacturer in the WRC.

“That will give Ford a presence across four FIA World Championships and demonstrates the importance it places on motor sport as a global platform, and laboratory, for its brand, products and technologies.

“I had the privilege of driving for Ford during my own career, so welcoming them back is a particularly special moment for me. The WRC continues to grow, and this long-term commitment from such an iconic manufacturer is a testament to the strength of the championship.”

Jim Baumbick, President of Ford Europe, said:“Rallying is where Ford's character faces its toughest test, and where generations of fans come to share the thrill of seeing a car take on the impossible. We want our next generation of European vehicles to carry that same unapologetic spirit. Responsive, confidence-inspiring, and rewarding to drive on the roads people use every day.”

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Racing, said:“As we celebrate 125 years of Ford Racing, our 50-year legacy in the WRC stands out as one of our proudest because of its direct connection to the fun and exciting cars that came from that. We can't wait to compete again in rally racing in 2028 and beyond.”

Eric Boullier, CEO of WRC Promoter, said:“Ford's decision to return to the FIA World Rally Championship as a full factory team is fantastic news. The brand has an extraordinary history in rallying and has been part of some of the sport's most memorable moments.

“More importantly, this renewed commitment to WRC, as part of its extensive global motorsport programme, is a strong statement about the relevance of rallying to one of the world's leading automotive brands.

“Seeing WRC support both its racing ambitions and the development of future road cars is particularly exciting. We are delighted to welcome Ford back as a full factory team and look forward to this new chapter together.”

Toyota has committed to developing a new-generation Rally1 car under the WRC27 regulations. Project Rally One is developing a new WRC27 car as an independent Constructor project. WRT Rally1 Spain is developing a new WRC27 Rally1 car as a further independent Constructor project.

Prior to the announcement that Ford will return to the FIA World Rally Championship and develop a new-generation Rally1 car under the WRC27 regulations, three Constructors had already committed to developing cars for the championship's next technical era:

Ford's announcement makes it the fourth Constructor to commit to developing a car under the WRC27 technical regulations.

The WRC27 regulations will come into effect from 2027 and allow both OEMs (Manufacturers) and independent projects to design, homologate and compete with cars at the highest level of the FIA World Rally Championship.

The regulations have been developed to reduce costs, broaden participation and provide long-term stability for the championship. A ready-to-compete WRC27 car in asphalt specification will be capped at €345,000, significantly lowering the cost of competing at the highest level of world rallying.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 246 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including six FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.