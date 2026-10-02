Stitchin' Heaven Marks 30 Years With Free Outdoor Quilt Show In Quitman, Texas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More than 100 quilts will be displayed across the grounds of Wood County Arboretum & Botanical Garden on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. Admission is free for all ages

QUITMAN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stitchin' Heaven, the Texas quilt shop and quilting travel company, will host the 2026 Quitman Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday, October 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wood County Arboretum & Botanical Garden. The event marks the company's 30th anniversary year.More than 100 quilts will be displayed throughout Jim Hogg Park, set against the gardens and grounds of the arboretum. The show is non-judged and community-wide, and admission is free for visitors of all ages.Quilts on display are made by members of the surrounding quilting community rather than by invited professionals, and the shop is currently accepting submissions from quilters who would like their work included.“Thirty years ago this was one small shop in a town of fewer than two thousand people. What's kept it going is the quilting community, and this show is our way of putting their work at the centre of it,” said Clay Luttrell, Co-Owner and President of Stitchin' Heaven.“Admission is free because everyone should be able to come and see it.”Event DetailsWhat: Quitman Outdoor Quilt Show 2026, featuring 100+ quiltsWhen: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Where: Wood County Arboretum & Botanical Garden, Quitman, Texas, with quilts displayed throughout Jim Hogg ParkAdmission: Free, all agesFormat: Non-judged, community-wide displayMarking 30 YearsThe show anchors a wider anniversary celebration. To mark the milestone, Stitchin' Heaven has released the 30 Years Quilt, a commemorative design by Deb, available in three colorways, with a pattern-only option to follow.The shop will also hold its Anniversary Blowout Sale, running in store from October 29 to 31 and online from November 6 to 8.Camp Quilt Show RetreatFor quilters travelling to attend, Stitchin' Heaven is running Camp Quilt Show, a retreat held from October 29 through November 1 that includes the Saturday show. Details are available on the company's website.Submitting a QuiltQuilters wishing to display work at the show can download and complete a submission form, include a photograph of the quilt, and deliver the form, photograph and quilt to Stitchin' Heaven at 321 Richards Street in Quitman.Participants receive a $25 store gift card, with an additional $5 for those submitting two quilts. One gift card is issued per person.A Full Weekend in QuitmanThe quilt show coincides with the Wood County Old Settlers Reunion Festival, held October 31 and November 1 at Governor Hogg City Park in Quitman. The annual festival celebrates local heritage with live entertainment and local artisans, giving visitors two events on the same weekend.About Stitchin' HeavenFounded 30 years ago and based in Quitman, Texas, Stitchin' Heaven is a quilt shop and quilting travel company offering quilting fabrics, kits, patterns, notions and sewing machines, alongside Block of the Month programs, classes and video tutorials. The company also runs quilting cruises, retreats, bus trips and Sewcations for quilters across the United States. More information is available at stitchinheaven.The shop is located at 321 Richards Street, Quitman, Texas 75783, and is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Website:

Clay Luttrell

Stitchin' Heaven

(903) 760-7397

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stitchin' Heaven Marks 30 Years With Free Outdoor Quilt Show in Quitman, Texas News Provided By Stitchin' Heaven October 02, 2026, 06:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.